Women’s Soccer places eight on All-KCAC teams

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer placed eight student-athletes on the All-KCAC teams as announced by the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The All-KCAC teams are selected by a vote of conference coaches.

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) and Isabella Anderson (FR/Las Vegas, Nev.) were named to the All-KCAC first-team.

Deaver ranked second in the KCAC with 24 goals during conference play. She has 26 on the season overall, tying the KWU school record for goals in a season. Deaver also set the KWU record for goals in a single match, scoring six against Bethany College on October 12. This is Deaver’s third selection to the All-KCAC first-team during her KWU career.

Galindo was also named to the All-KCAC first-team for the third time this season. Galindo is the play starter for the Coyote offense from the midfield position. She scored two goals and had three assists in the conference season, and had six assists overall. She was key in KWU’s successes on the season.

Anderson received first-team honors in her rookie campaign with the Coyotes. The freshman played a pivotal role as an outside back for the Coyotes, as KWU only allowed 12 goals during the conference season and 25 overall.

Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.) was named to the All-KCAC second-team. She’s scored seven goals and recorded three assists on the season from her attacking midfield position.

Precious Nwosu (SO/Goleta, Calif.), Tyler Goodwin (SR/Covina, Calif.), Alison Magni (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.) and Crystal Marquez (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) were named to the honorable-mention team.

Nwosu has scored four goals and had one assist on the season and played a pivotal role in KWU’s successes on the season.

Goodwin has scored two goals and tallied two assists, playing a key role for the Coyotes at the midfield position.

Magni is a big part of KWU’s defense as a center back, keeping attacking offenses off balance and disrupting scoring chances.

Marquez was a key part for the Coyotes on defense, helping KWU limit scoring chances for opponents.

The Coyotes are 11-7-1 overall and finished the KCAC with a 10-1-1 record earning the No. 2 seed in the KCAC tournament. KWU reached its 18th consecutive KCAC semifinal after defeating Tabor in the quarterfinals. KWU was defeated by Southwestern in the semifinals, but still has a chance to reach the NAIA postseason if Oklahoma Wesleyan wins the conference tournament.