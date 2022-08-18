Women’s Soccer picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Poll

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer coaches recently conducted their preseason poll and selected the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes to finish fourth in the KCAC race as announced by the conference office.

The Coyotes finished fourth in the KCAC a season ago, and reached the KCAC Semifinals before falling to conference champion Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Oklahoma Wesleyan was the unanimous favorite in the poll, receiving the maximum possible 144 points and 12 first-place votes. Friends was picked second with 125 points and a first-place vote. Coaches cannot rate their own team in the preseason poll.

Southwestern was picked third with 123 points, followed by KWU with 118. Tabor was picked fifth with 99, Ottawa was sixth with 69, Avila was seventh with 68, Bethel was eighth with 67, Bethany was ninth with 61, Saint Mary was 10th with 50, McPherson was 11th with 41, York was 12th with 25 and Sterling was 13th with 14 points.

The Coyotes open the season on Sunday, heading to Crete, Neb., to take on the Doane Tigers at 1 p.m.

Wesleyan opens its conference season on September 16 at Ottawa.