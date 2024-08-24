Women’s Soccer picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Poll

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan was picked to finish fourth in the 2024 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll,

Oklahoma Wesleyan was the unanimous pick by the conference coaches in the poll. Coaches cannot rate their own teams in their ballot.

Oklahoma Wesleyan secured the top spot with 169 total points and 13 first-place votes. Friends University was ranked No. 2 in the conference with 156 total points and the remaining first-place vote. Ottawa was ranked No. 3 with 133 total points, and rounding out the top five were Kansas Wesleyan at No. 4 and the University of Saint Mary at No. 5, separated by only a single point (125 for Kansas Wesleyan, 124 for Saint Mary).

KWU is coming off a sixth-place finish in the KCAC last season and reached the KCAC Semifinals after upsetting Saint Mary in the quarterfinals a year ago. The Coyotes were 10-8-2 last season, 7-5-1 in the KCAC under first-year coach Joe Schwartz .

The Coyotes open the 2024 season on August 24 at Central Methodist.

2024 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll

RANK INSTITUTION TOTAL POINTS FIRST-PLACE VOTES 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan University 169 13 2 Friends University 156 1 3 Ottawa University 133 4 Kansas Wesleyan University 125 5 University of Saint Mary 124 6 Southwestern College 91 7 Tabor College 89 8 York University 82 9 Bethel College 79 10 Avila University 77 11 Evangel University 71 12 McPherson College 40 13 Sterling College 20 14 Bethany College 18

