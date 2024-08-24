Women’s Soccer picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Poll

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Wesleyan was picked to finish fourth in the 2024 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll,
Oklahoma Wesleyan was the unanimous pick by the conference coaches in the poll. Coaches cannot rate their own teams in their ballot.
Oklahoma Wesleyan secured the top spot with 169 total points and 13 first-place votes. Friends University was ranked No. 2 in the conference with 156 total points and the remaining first-place vote. Ottawa was ranked No. 3 with 133 total points, and rounding out the top five were Kansas Wesleyan at No. 4 and the University of Saint Mary at No. 5, separated by only a single point (125 for Kansas Wesleyan, 124 for Saint Mary).
KWU is coming off a sixth-place finish in the KCAC last season and reached the KCAC Semifinals after upsetting Saint Mary in the quarterfinals a year ago. The Coyotes were 10-8-2 last season, 7-5-1 in the KCAC under first-year coach Joe Schwartz.
The Coyotes open the 2024 season on August 24 at Central Methodist.
2024 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll
|RANK
|INSTITUTION
|TOTAL POINTS
|FIRST-PLACE VOTES
|1
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|169
|13
|2
|Friends University
|156
|1
|3
|Ottawa University
|133
|4
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|125
|5
|University of Saint Mary
|124
|6
|Southwestern College
|91
|7
|Tabor College
|89
|8
|York University
|82
|9
|Bethel College
|79
|10
|Avila University
|77
|11
|Evangel University
|71
|12
|McPherson College
|40
|13
|Sterling College
|20
|14
|Bethany College
|18