Women’s Soccer lands seven on All-KCAC teams

Kansas Wesleyan had seven women’s soccer student-athletes named to the 2021 Women’s Soccer All-KCAC teams as selected by conference coaches.

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) and Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) were named to the first-team, Leoni Enzlmuller (FR/Linz, Austria) was named to the second-team, and Lissette Garcia (SR/Bakersfield, Calif.), Viviana Ramirez (SR/Whittier, Calif.), Alison Magni (JR/Santa Maria, Calif.) and Ashley Quintanilla (SR/Bakersfield, Calif.) were named to the honorable-mention team.

Deaver led the Coyotes with 14 goals on the season, finishing ranked fifth in the conference in goals and sixth in offensive points with 28.

Galindo was a huge part of Wesleyan’s successes at the midfield position. She finished with a goal and three assists on the season, but was instrumental in setting up offensive presses for the Coyotes.

Enzlmuller was a big part of the KWU defense that held opponents to only 10 goals in conference play. She also had an offensive component to her game, playing up top for some matches down the stretch and finished scoring three goals on the season.

Garcia was a big part of the Coyotes’ success on the season, finishing the year with two goals and three assists. She was key in setting up Wesleyan’s scoring chances.

Ramirez was a big part of Wesleyan’s back line at outside back, holding off several outside scoring chances for opponents.

Magni was also part of Wesleyan’s back line that held opposing offenses to only 10 goals during the conference season. The Coyotes finished with 12 shutouts on the season with eight coming in conference play.

Quintanilla was a big part of Wesleyan’s successes during the season, playing in the midfield, she was able to drop back and defend for the Coyotes as well.

The Coyotes went 11-7-2 on the season and 7-3-2 in the KCAC. KWU reaches a 17th-consecutive KCAC Semifinal, where they narrowly lost to conference champion Oklahoma Wesleyan 4-3.