Salina, KS

Now: 100 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 69 °

Women’s Soccer has two named to KCAC Preseason Team

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2022

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Team. The team is comprised of returning All-KCAC first and second team players from the 2021-22 season.

 

Kansas Wesleyan had a pair of student-athletes named to the list in Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) and Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.).

 

Both Deaver and Galindo were first-team All-KCAC selections a year ago.

 

The KCAC said that highlighting the 2022 KCAC Preseason Team are Laura Maria and Nerea Mora, both of Oklahoma Wesleyan, and Keily Larosee of Friends Univerisity.

 

Maria, the KCAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, returns to follow up a season in which she led the conference in goals (31), assists (14), and points (76). Maria was a first-team All-KCAC honoree a season ago, and was also named to the NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America honorable mention team.

 

Mora was the recipient of the KCAC Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year honor a season ago, which she earned by ranking third in the conference in save percentage (.836), third in goals against (11), and first in goals-against average (0.49). Mora was also a first-team All-KCAC honoree in 2021.

 

Larosee was named the 2021 KCAC Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year in 2021, a season in which she ranked fourth in goals (15), third in assists (8), and third in points (38). Like Maria and Mora, Larosee was a first-team All-KCAC honoree a season ago.

 

The preseason team is comprised of eight seniors, four juniors, and two sophomores.

 

2022 KCAC WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON TEAM

 

NAMEINSTITUTIONPOSITIONCLASSHOMETOWN
Laura Maria*#Oklahoma Wesleyan UniversityFSr.Tubarao, Brazil
Keily Larosee*Friends UniversityFSo.Las Vegas, Nev.
Kayla Deaver*Kansas Wesleyan UniversityFSr.Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Claire Hedlund^Bethel CollegeFJr.McPherson, Kan.
Bryanna Kuhn*Southwestern CollegeMFJr.Black Hawk, S.D.
Faith Mosaira*Oklahoma Wesleyan UniversityMFSr.Nairobi, Kenya
Yarellie Galindo*Kansas Wesleyan UniversityMFSr.Lynwood, Calif.
Katy Ponce^Bethel CollegeMFSr.Chino Hills, Calif.
Natalie Ford*Tabor CollegeDSr.Fort Collins, Colo.
Paige Roberts^Southwestern CollegeDSr.Coweta, Okla.
Reighna Werner^Ottawa UniversityDSr.Las Vegas, Nev.
Kylie Lewis^Friends UniversityDSo.McKinney, Texas
Nerea Mora*Oklahoma Wesleyan UniversityGKJr.Valencia, Spain
Mallorie Lund^Southwestern CollegeGKJr.Wichita, Kan.

 

* = 2021 All-KCAC First Team

^ = 2021 All-KCAC Second Team

# = 2021 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America Honorable Mention

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Women’s Soccer has two named ...

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 KCAC Women's Soccer Preseason Team....

August 25, 2022 Comments

Men’s Cross Country has three...

Sports News

August 25, 2022

Cement Truck Rollover

Kansas News

August 25, 2022

Residential Burglary

Kansas News

August 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cement Truck Rollover
August 25, 2022Comments
Residential Burglary
August 25, 2022Comments
Inmate Found Dead
August 25, 2022Comments
Hospital Drops Age Restri...
August 24, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra