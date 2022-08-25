Women’s Soccer has two named to KCAC Preseason Team

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Team. The team is comprised of returning All-KCAC first and second team players from the 2021-22 season.

Kansas Wesleyan had a pair of student-athletes named to the list in Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) and Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.).

Both Deaver and Galindo were first-team All-KCAC selections a year ago.

The KCAC said that highlighting the 2022 KCAC Preseason Team are Laura Maria and Nerea Mora, both of Oklahoma Wesleyan, and Keily Larosee of Friends Univerisity.

Maria, the KCAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, returns to follow up a season in which she led the conference in goals (31), assists (14), and points (76). Maria was a first-team All-KCAC honoree a season ago, and was also named to the NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America honorable mention team.

Mora was the recipient of the KCAC Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year honor a season ago, which she earned by ranking third in the conference in save percentage (.836), third in goals against (11), and first in goals-against average (0.49). Mora was also a first-team All-KCAC honoree in 2021.

Larosee was named the 2021 KCAC Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year in 2021, a season in which she ranked fourth in goals (15), third in assists (8), and third in points (38). Like Maria and Mora, Larosee was a first-team All-KCAC honoree a season ago.

The preseason team is comprised of eight seniors, four juniors, and two sophomores.

2022 KCAC WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Laura Maria*# Oklahoma Wesleyan University F Sr. Tubarao, Brazil Keily Larosee* Friends University F So. Las Vegas, Nev. Kayla Deaver* Kansas Wesleyan University F Sr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. Claire Hedlund^ Bethel College F Jr. McPherson, Kan. Bryanna Kuhn* Southwestern College MF Jr. Black Hawk, S.D. Faith Mosaira* Oklahoma Wesleyan University MF Sr. Nairobi, Kenya Yarellie Galindo* Kansas Wesleyan University MF Sr. Lynwood, Calif. Katy Ponce^ Bethel College MF Sr. Chino Hills, Calif. Natalie Ford* Tabor College D Sr. Fort Collins, Colo. Paige Roberts^ Southwestern College D Sr. Coweta, Okla. Reighna Werner^ Ottawa University D Sr. Las Vegas, Nev. Kylie Lewis^ Friends University D So. McKinney, Texas Nerea Mora* Oklahoma Wesleyan University GK Jr. Valencia, Spain Mallorie Lund^ Southwestern College GK Jr. Wichita, Kan.

* = 2021 All-KCAC First Team

^ = 2021 All-KCAC Second Team

# = 2021 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America Honorable Mention