Women’s Soccer has 10 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

KWU Athletics ReleaseDecember 13, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer has placed 10 student-athletes on the 2022 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete list as announced by the NAIA National Office.

 

Coyotes earning spots on the list include Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.), Leoni Enzlmuller (SO/Linz, Austria), Grace Skelton (SO/Wichita, Kan.), Taryn Taylor (SO/Lawton, Okla.), Alison Magni (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.), Avery Smith (SO/Leawood, Kan.), Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.), Destiny Shaugnessy and Diana Lara (SR/Salina, Kan.).

 

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

 

A total of 1558 women’s soccer student-athletes across the country were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Siena Heights (Mich.) led the way with 27 honorees. Grand View (Iowa) was second in the country with 25 selections.

 

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.

