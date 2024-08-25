Women’s Soccer hang tough with No. 5 Central Methodist, fall 3-1 in season opener

FAYETTE, Mo – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer put forth a solid effort in its season opener with No. 5 ranked Central Methodist on Saturday at Davis Field.

The Coyotes dropped a 3-1 decision to the Eagles, but did become to first team to score a goal on CMU this season, and held the Eagles to their lowest goal output of the season.

CMU already had two matches under its belt heading into Saturday’s game, which was delayed by about two hours thanks to weather earlier in the day in the area.

The Eagles got the first goal of the match in the 28th minute off a shot off a set piece by Kirstine Lykke.

The score remained 1-0 into the half.

The Coyotes got an equalizer to start the second half. Precious Nwosu scored it for the Coyotes off an assist by Isabella Anderson in the 47th minute. Nwosu chipped it over the keeper’s head and the ball slid over the line just before an Eagle defender could get to it.

The Eagles would add two more goals in the 65th and 74th minutes to record the 3-1 win.

CMU outshot the Coyotes 13-4 in the match.

Up next for the Coyotes is a match against Missouri Valley next Saturday in Marshall, Mo.