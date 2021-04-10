Women’s Soccer falls to Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-0 in KCAC Championship

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer dropped a 2-0 decision to No. 12 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday at Stryker Sports Complex in the KCAC Championship match.

Despite the loss to the Eagles, the Coyotes will represent the Kansas Conference, along with OKWU, in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round. Site assignments and first round pairings will be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. in a selection show at www.naianetwork.com.

OKWU scored its first goal late in the first half in the 40th minute by Daniela Ortiz off an assist by Kayla Beaver.

The Eagles added a second goal late in the second half in the 82nd minute by Tania Mocholi, assisted by Marjolen Nekesa.

Oklahoma Wesleyan outshot the Coyotes 15-10 in the match. Marissa Morales (SR/La Puente, Calif.) led the Coyotes with four shots. Daisy Bingham (JR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) had five saves in goal for the Coyotes.