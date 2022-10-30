Women’s Soccer falls to No. 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan 6-1

Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer coach Henrik Sohn wasn’t going to sit back in a gimmick defense against the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles on Saturday night at JRI Stadium.

Instead, the Coyotes went on the full press attack and had an early lead, but the Eagles scored six unanswered goals to come away with the 6-1 win.

With the win, OKWU claimed the KCAC Regular Season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the KCAC tournament.

Kansas Wesleyan will be the No. 2 seed in the KCAC Tournament which starts on Friday with quarterfinal matches at campus sites. KWU finished the regular season 10-6-1 overall and 10-1-1 in the KCAC.

Precious Nwosu (SO/Goleta, Calif.) got the Coyotes on the board in the seventh minute scoring right in front of the goal, just inside the near post after a great pass from Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.).

KWU’s lead was short lived as OKWU immediately responded with an equalizer by Tania Mocholi.

OKWU took a 2-1 lead in the 20th minute on a goal by Laura Maria, the NAIA’s leading goal scorer by over 20 goals, to give the Eagles the lead.

The 2-1 margin would hold into the half.

The Eagles scored four times in the second half, the first in the 52nd minute by Joelle Meister. Mocholi scored in the 66th on a rebound shot, Maria added another in the 68th minute and Mocholi capped a hat trick with a goal in the 84th.

OKWU outshot the Coyotes 28-4 in the match. Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) had nine saves in goal for the Coyotes.

KWU is the No. 2 seed in the KCAC tournament, and will host Tabor at 2 p.m. on Friday at JRI Stadium and the Graves Family Sports Complex. Information regarding the KCAC playoffs, including ticket information and the full bracket will be released by the conference office.