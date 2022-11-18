Salina, KS

Women’s Soccer falls to No. 5 William Carey in NAIA First Round

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 18, 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer saw its 2022 season come to a close as the Coyotes fell to No. 5 ranked William Carey 6-0 in the NAIA National Championship First Round on Thursday at Danny Owens Field.

 

The Coyotes held their own with the Crusaders for the first 20 minutes of the match, only conceding a goal in the 19th minute by Maria Azarias. The goal came in the aftermath of a brilliant save by Wesleyan keeper Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) of an initial shot by Julia Herbst.

 

William Carey added a second goal in the 28th minute on another play where Blumenthal made a great save on an initial shot, but the ball was corralled and scored by William Carey’s Mariangela Jimenez.

 

Wesleyan ceded a third goal in the 32nd minute to the Crusaders to make it 3-0, a difference that would hold until half time.

 

William Carey’s three second half goals came over a three and a half minute span. The first in the 57th minute, and the second just two minutes later in the 59th minute and the last coming just over a minute later in the 60th minute.

 

William Carey outshot the Coyotes 37-6 in the match. Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) had all six of KWU’s shots.

 

Wesleyan concludes its season with an 11-8-1 overall record. Kayla Deaver tied the school record for goals in a season, finishing with 26.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

