Women’s Soccer falls 1-0 to Texas A&M San Antonio

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M San Antonio’s goal seven minutes into the match held as the decisive goal as the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team fell 1-0 to TAMUSA on Sunday.

 

Ana Barragan scored the lone goal for TAMUSA seven minutes into the match.

 

The Coyotes were limited in chances, being outshot 12-5 in the match. KWU had a few chances late but could not convert.

 

Five different Coyotes had one shot each.

 

Wesleyan will be back in action on Wednesday, hosting Midland at 5 p.m. at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

