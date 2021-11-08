Women’s Soccer faces Oklahoma Wesleyan in KCAC Semifinal on Wednesday in Wichita

Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer will face top-seeded and No. 10 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the KCAC Women’s Soccer Semifinals in Wichita at Stryker Sports Complex.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Tickets MUST be purchased in advance through the KCAC ticket portal at https://www.kcacsports.com/ tickets

Complete tournament information is available at https://www.kcacsports.com/ tickets

The match will be streamed on the KCAC Digital Network at https://www.kcacnetwork.com/ kcac/

The Coyotes will be appearing in their 17th consecutive KCAC Semifinal match, a KCAC record after defeating Tabor 1-0 on Saturday in the quarterfinal round.

KWU is 11-6-2 heading into the semifinal. Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) is KWU’s top goal scorer with 14. Lissette Garcia (SR/Bakersfield, Calif.) has three assists to lead the Coyotes in that category. Two keepers have split time in goal with Daisy Bingham (SR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) playing 984 minutes and a 1.19 goals against average, while Allison Blumenthal (SO/Temecula, Calif.) has played 740 minutes with a 0.97 GAA.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is 17-2 on the season and went 13-0 in the KCAC this season. The Eagles beat Bethel 7-0 in Saturday’s quarterfinal round. Laura Maria has 29 goals and 11 assists on the season to lead the Eagles, while Marjolen Nekesa has 22 goals and 10 assists. Nerea Perea Mora has played 1659 minutes in goal for the Eagles with a 0.38 goals against average.

OKWU beat KWU 3-1 on September 18 in the regular season meeting between the teams.

The winner between the Coyotes and Eagles will face the winner of the other semifinal between Southwestern and Friends. The KCAC Championship match will be on November 13 at 4 p.m. at Stryker.