Women’s Soccer earns first draw, 1-1 with Mid-America Christian

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer duked it out against Mid-America Christian University. The two teams faced off at MACU’s Dill Soccer Field in what would end in a tied match at 1-1.

The KWU defense stood strong to start the game, shutting down four shot attempts within the first 15 minutes of play.

The Coyotes were the first strike at 23 minute mark of the first half. Talia Walsh scored her first goal of the season from an assist from teammates Leslie Serrato and Precious Nwosu .

MACU would not shy away after the Coyote goal. The Evangels of MACU answered back with a goal by Brae Baker, assisted by Francesca Martella to bring the score to 1-1. This game tying goal was made at the 27 minute mark.

The Coyotes had a few close looks a tie breaking goal. The closest coming from a shot by Emma Gervy that was saved by Rachel Torres.

KWU did not let the goal in the first half affect them, as they continued to have a strong defense in the second half. Bailey Mann , goalkeeper of KWU had a crucial save at 51 minute mark of the 2nd period.

The Coyotes battled the Evangels in a closely matched game that would overall result in a 1-1 tie.

The Coyotes will begin KCAC play next week as they travel to York University (Neb.) to face the Panthers. Game time will be 3:30PM in York, Neb.