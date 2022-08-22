Salina, KS

Women’s Soccer drop season opener to Doane 2-0

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 22, 2022

CRETE, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer lost its season opener to the Doane Tigers 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Al Papik Field.

 

Doane scored a goal in each half, the first coming in the 12th minute, and the second in the 78th.

 

Doane outshot the Coyotes 10-9 in the match, as the Coyotes had only two shots on frame in the match. Destiny Shaughnessy (SO/Redlands, Calif.) led the Coyotes with three shots. Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) had four saves between the pipes for the Coyotes.

 

KWU will look for its first win of the young season on Saturday, hosting Oklahoma City University in the home opener at 6 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

