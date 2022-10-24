Women’s Soccer draws with Southwestern to stay unbeaten in KCAC play

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) doesn’t need much space to create a goal scoring chance.

With six seconds left in Saturday’s Homecoming match with Southwestern, she found just enough to get the job done.

After a restart with 13 seconds left, Deaver gained possession going between two Southwestern defenders and sending a hard-hit ball into the back of the net from the left corner of the 6-yard box to earn the Coyotes a 1-1 draw at JRI Stadium.

Wesleyan remains unbeaten in KCAC play at 9-0-1 and are in sole possession of second place in the Kansas Conference.

Southwestern put a defender always within arm’s length of Deaver, trying to limit her scoring chances after being named NAIA Offensive Player of the Week last week.

Perseverance paid off for Deaver on the final play, streaking into the box, between the two closing defenders and knocking it in with her left foot, falling to the ground in immediate celebration.

Southwestern took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick goal in the eighth minute after a player was fouled in the box, and Natalia Bak converted the chance.

The match was evenly played between both teams, both with 10 shots, five of those on frame.

The Coyotes had a chance to take an early lead in the fifth minute on a shot by Deaver that was saved. Deaver had another chance in the 88th minute but was again stopped and Caitlyn Carlos (SO/Yucaipa, Calif.)’ follow shot missed high.

Wesleyan has two regular season matches remaining before the KCAC playoffs begin. KWU is at McPherson on Wednesday, and hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan next Saturday at JRI Stadium.