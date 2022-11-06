Women’s Soccer cruises past Tabor 4-1 in KCAC Quarterfinal

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer cruised to a 4-1 win over the Tabor Bluejays in the quarterfinals of the Kansas Conference women’s soccer tournament on Friday afternoon at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The Coyotes, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, advance to the KCAC Semifinals on Wednesday at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita. KWU will face Southwestern in the semifinal match after the Moundbuilders beat Saint Mary 2-0 Friday night.

It will be the 18th straight year that KWU has appeared in the conference semifinal round.

KWU and Southwestern tied their match two Saturdays ago thanks to a goal by Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) with six seconds left in the match.

Deaver led to Wesleyan’s first goal of the match in the eighth minute. She had possession and was driving into the penalty area when she was tripped up by a Tabor defender drawing a penalty. Defender Alison Magni (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.) stepped to the spot and converted giving Wesleyan the lead.

The 1-0 lead held until the half.

The Coyotes scored out of the gates in the second half as Caitlyn Carlos (SO/Yucaipa, Calif.) scored off an assist by Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) on a corner kick set piece in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later, the Coyotes scored again. This time Tyler Goodwin (SR/Covina, Calif.) was the beneficiary as she sent home a rebound of a save of an initial shot by Galindo making it 3-0 for the Coyotes.

Deaver would write a bit of Wesleyan history in the 63rd minute off another Galindo assist. Deaver netted her 26th goal of the season, tying the single season goals record set by Cynthia Chavez.

Tabor got a goal in the 78th minute when Payton Eskridge assisted a score by Sydney Takash.

KWU outshot Tabor 16-8 in the match. Deaver led the way with four shots. Galindo had three assists.

KWU will take on Southwestern on Wednesday in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. at Stryker Complex in Wichita.