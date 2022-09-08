Salina, KS

Women’s Soccer comes up short against Midland 4-3

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 8, 2022

The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team battled back from a two-goal deficit but a key mistake proved to be costly as the Coyotes fell to the Midland Warriors 4-3 on Wednesday night at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

 

The first 25 minutes of the match were wild for both teams. Midland jumped out quickly scoring in the eighth minute and again in the 17th to take a 2-0 lead.

 

The Coyotes got on the board 19 minutes in when Leoni Enzlmuller (SO/Linz, Austria) converted on a 35-yard direct kick from the left side following a foul against Midland.

 

Just over a minute later, Midland scored again on a set piece on a corner to make it 3-1.

 

Just over three minutes later, Enzlmuller converted again, another direct, this time from 25 yards out on the left side to get the Coyotes within a goal.

 

The 3-2 score would carry to the half.

 

Lissette Garcia (SR/Bakersfield, Calif.) found the equalizer for the Coyotes in the 52nd minute. She stole the ball from a defender at the top of the box and went top shelf for the score.

 

Midland got the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute on an own goal by the Coyotes.

 

Wesleyan outshot Midland 15-10 in the match, led by five shots each from Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) and Enzlmuller.

 

The Coyotes will look for their first win of the season on Saturday against College of Saint Mary. Start time of the match has been changed to 5 p.m. at JRI Stadium.

