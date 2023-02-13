Women’s Indoor Track places sixth at KCAC Championships

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Indoor Track posted a sixth place finish at the KCAC Indoor Track Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Heskett Center at Wichita State University.

There was plenty to celebrate for the Coyotes, who had several top finishes at the championships.

The 4x800m relay team posted its best ever finish at the KCAC Championships, placing second with a time of 10:07.09.

The Distance Medley Relay team of Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.), Bailey Mann (SO/Ferris, Texas), Joni Schroeder (FR/Salina, Kan.) and Josie Koppes (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) finished second with a time of 13:09.49.

In the weight throw, Nicole Holaday (SR/Gove, Kan.) placed fourth, setting a new school record with a toss of 14.88m. Elizabeth Stout (FR/Holden, Mo.) was 13th with a mark of 11.72m and Jaci Carter (FR/Beloit, Kan.) was 18th with a mark of 10.65m.

In the 800m, Joni Schroeder finished fourth with a time of 2:29.46, while Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) finished 10th with a time of 2:47.21 and Charlee Lind (FR/Wamego, Kan.) was 13th with a time of 2:5.07.

Elizabeth Stout finished fourth in the shot put with a mark of 12.20m, Nicole Holaday was sixth with a mark of 11.83m, Jaci Carter was 19th with a mark of 10.67m and Saffron Jacobs (JR/Johannesburg, South Africa) was 18th with a mark of 9.84m.

In the 1000m, Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) led the way with a fifth-place finish with a time of 3:19.44, while Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.) was seventh in 3:20.36, Regan Rhodes was eighth in 3:24.48 and Charlee Lind was 11th in 3:31.50.

The 4x400m relay team of Grace Pearson (FR/Cypress, Texas), Grayce Tankersley (FR/Hillsboro, Kan.), Daniella Gaona and Joni Schroeder placed sixth with a time of 4:30.45.

In the mile, Madisyn Ehlrlich was seventh in 5:29.69, Josie Koppes was 10th in 5:36.50, and Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas) was 18th in 6:40. 36.

In the 400m, Grace Pearson finished 11th with a time of 63.37 seconds.

In the 3000m, Alayna Behrman was 11th with a time of 11:48.29.

In the 200m preliminaries, Grace Pearson finished 16th with a time of 27.72, and Grayce Tankersley was 23rd with a time of 29.18 seconds.

Grayce Tankersley placed 13th in the long jump with a mark of 4.17m.

The Coyotes just edged out Tabor in the standings with 46 points, while Tabor had 43 points. Saint Mary was the conference champion, scoring 176 points, followed by Friends, Ottawa, York and Southwestern to round out the Top 5.