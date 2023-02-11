Women’s Hoops on the Road to Face Texas Tech Saturday

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Game Notes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will be the second conference meeting of the season between the two teams.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Chris Sylvester, Brandi Poole and Arielle Schafer on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas improved to 15-7 on the year and 5-6 in Big 12 play with a 73-55 victory over TCU on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. It snapped a two-game slide for the Jayhawks, who have already played four games against ranked teams during Big 12 play.

Chandler Prater led the way for KU against TCU, matching her career-high with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in the victory. Prater hit three three-pointers in the game, establishing a new career-high, and added five rebounds and four assists.

Zakiyah Franklin scored in double figures for the seventh-straight game and 18th time this season as she totaled 18 points versus TCU. She also matched a season-best with seven assists and added four rebounds and two steals. Franklin has moved up to No. 18 on KU’s career scoring list and needs five points to reach 1,300 points in her career. She is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.7 points per game for the season.

Taiyanna Jackson battled foul trouble against TCU, but still managed to record her 15th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes of action. She was 6-of-8 from the field, improving her field goal shooting to 66.2 percent, which ranks fourth nationally. Jackson has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and she is one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

KU has won three straight matchups against Texas Tech and will be searching for a season-sweep of the Lady Raiders. The Jayhawks got 26 points apiece from Holly Kersgieter and Franklin, along with a double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds from Jackson in a 77-59 victory over Tech on Jan. 4 in Lawrence.

The all-time series between Kansas and Texas Tech dates back to 1978, but each meeting since has been since the formation of the Big 12 Conference. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 25-15, which includes a 13-6 advantage in games played in Lubbock. Last season, KU came back from 13 points down at halftime to defeat the Lady Raiders 71-68 on their home court.

Up Next

Kansas heads to West Virginia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to close out its season series against the Mountaineers. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.