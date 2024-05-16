Women’s Golf sees season end after second round of NAIA National Championship

SILVIS, Ill. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf finished in 27th place after the second round of the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday.

The Coyotes missed the cut in the tournament, which cut at the top 15 teams plus six individuals not on a qualifying team for the final field for the last two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

KWU was tied for 26th after the first day, posting a score of 347 for the tournament. Abby Donovan was tied for the tournament lead after the first round, posting a 74. Sarah Krenowicz shot 89, Chaney Littell shot 92, Hannah Hart shot 96 and Ryan Warren shot 92 for the Coyotes in the first round.

KWU shot a 339 in the second round, to finish with a team score of 686, which was 11 shots better than Indiana-East, but three shots behind Hope international. Hannah Hart posted the low round for the Coyotes with a 79, while Abby Donovan shot an 81, Sarah Krenowicz an 85, Kelsey Essex a 94 and Chaney Littell a 96.

Donovan was the top finisher in the two rounds, finishing tied for 21st with a 155. Krenowicz tied for 117th with a 174, Hart tied for 120th with a 175, and Littell tied for 143rd with a 188.

KWU had a successful season in 2023-24 highlighted by a victory in the KCAC Championship to earn the conference’s berth to the NAIA National Championship