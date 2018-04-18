Women’s Golf Pulls Away, Captures KCAC Crown

GARDEN CITY – An incredible performance in Tuesday’s second round of the KCAC Championship Final Leg pushed the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf team to a run-away victory in the final leg and final aggregate standings of the 2018 KCAC Women’s Golf Championship.
It is the first KCAC Women’s Championship for Kansas Wesleyan since 2015 and the Coyotes will make their first-ever team appearance in the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships.
Leading by three shots in the final leg and four in the aggregate after Monday’s first round, the Coyotes fired on all cylinders on Tuesday, carding a tournament low round of 322, the low round of any team in the four championship rounds, on the way to a final score of 651 in the Final Leg.
THE FINAL LEG
The Coyotes held a three-shot lead after Monday’s first round of 329 and improved seven shots in Tuesday’s second round for a Final Leg score of 651, pacing the field by 25 shots. Bethany was second with a 676 (332-344) and Oklahoma Wesleyan was third with a 684 (333-351).
The Coyotes were led by Final Leg Champion Palmer Bosanko (SR/Henderson, Nev.), leading the tournament with a 155 (81-74) winning the tournament by eight shots over Bethany’s Aspen Bryant. Kiah Rash (SR/Syracuse, Kan.) tied for third with a 164 (84-80), Tiara Diaz (SR/Larned, Kan.) (85-83) and Carina Hernandez (SO/Mission, Texas) (83-85) tied for eighth with a 168 and MacKenzie Fabrizius (JR/Spring Hill, Kan.) was 12th with a 170 (81-89).
Bosanko, Rash, Diaz and Hernandez were all named to the All-Tournament Team at Buffalo Dunes.
THE AGGREGATE
Kansas Wesleyan claimed the overall KCAC Women’s Golf title as well, earning a bid to the NAIA National Championships in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in May. The Coyotes were tied with Oklahoma Wesleyan heading into the Final Leg and KWU pulled away for the 26-shot difference over second place Bethany with a 1349 for the four-round aggregate score.
Individually, Bosanko and Bethany’s Aspen Bryant tied for first place in the aggregate individual scoring and played a one-hole playoff on Tuesday at Buffalo Dunes, which was won by Bryant. Diaz finished seventh, Fabrizius and Hernandez tied for eighth and Rash was 11th in the final aggregate standings.
Bosanko, Diaz, Fabrizius and Hernandez all received All-KCAC honors by finishing in the top ten.
UP NEXT FOR THE COYOTES
Kansas Wesleyan will represent the KCAC at the 24th Annual Women’s Golf National Championships at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on May 22-25.
KCAC FINAL LEG TEAM SCORES
|1
|Kansas Wesleyan
|329
|322
|651
|2
|Bethany
|332
|344
|676
|3
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|333
|351
|684
|4
|Ottawa
|354
|346
|700
|5
|Southwestern
|360
|358
|718
|6
|Friends
|363
|356
|719
|7
|Sterling
|373
|351
|724
KCAC FINAL LEG ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM (TOP 10)
|1
|Palmer Bosanko
|Kansas Wesleyan
|81
|74
|155
|2
|Aspen Bryant
|Bethany
|80
|83
|163
|T3
|Savannah Pinson
|Bethany
|79
|85
|164
|T3
|Kiah Rash
|Kansas Wesleyan
|84
|80
|164
|T5
|KayLee Hacker
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|81
|85
|166
|T5
|Britanie Wacoche
|Ottawa
|87
|79
|166
|7
|Jordan Leonard
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|82
|85
|167
|T8
|Tiara Diaz
|Kansas Wesleyan
|85
|83
|168
|T8
|Carina Hernandez
|Kansas Wesleyan
|83
|85
|168
|T10
|Abby Bertholf
|Southwestern
|82
|87
|169
|T10
|Taylor Sandoval
|Friends
|87
|82
|169
KCAC AGGREGATE TEAM SCORES
|1
|Kansas Wesleyan
|355
|343
|329
|322
|1349
|2
|Bethany
|358
|341
|332
|344
|1375
|3
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|350
|348
|333
|351
|1382
|4
|Ottawa
|396
|385
|354
|346
|1481
|5
|Southwestern
|398
|385
|360
|358
|1501
|6
|Sterling
|393
|385
|373
|351
|1502
|7
|Friends
|406
|389
|363
|356
|1514
KCAC ALL-KCAC HONOREES (AGGREGATE TOP TEN)
|T1
|Aspen Bryant *
|Bethany
|82
|76
|80
|83
|321
|T1
|Palmer Bosanko
|Kansas Wesleyan
|89
|77
|81
|74
|321
|3
|Savannah Pinson
|Bethany
|85
|82
|79
|85
|331
|4
|Jordan Leonard
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|84
|81
|82
|85
|332
|5
|Korena Aills
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|81
|86
|87
|84
|338
|6
|KayLee Hacker
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|88
|85
|81
|85
|339
|7
|Tiara Diaz
|Kansas Wesleyan
|89
|83
|85
|83
|340
|T8
|Mackenzie Fabrizius
|Kansas Wesleyan
|87
|92
|81
|89
|349
|T8
|Carina Hernandez
|Kansas Wesleyan
|90
|91
|83
|85
|349
|T8
|Britanie Wacoche
|Ottawa
|90
|93
|87
|79
|349
* Winner on Playoff