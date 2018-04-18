Women’s Golf Pulls Away, Captures KCAC Crown

GARDEN CITY – An incredible performance in Tuesday’s second round of the KCAC Championship Final Leg pushed the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf team to a run-away victory in the final leg and final aggregate standings of the 2018 KCAC Women’s Golf Championship.

It is the first KCAC Women’s Championship for Kansas Wesleyan since 2015 and the Coyotes will make their first-ever team appearance in the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships.

Leading by three shots in the final leg and four in the aggregate after Monday’s first round, the Coyotes fired on all cylinders on Tuesday, carding a tournament low round of 322, the low round of any team in the four championship rounds, on the way to a final score of 651 in the Final Leg.

THE FINAL LEG

The Coyotes held a three-shot lead after Monday’s first round of 329 and improved seven shots in Tuesday’s second round for a Final Leg score of 651, pacing the field by 25 shots. Bethany was second with a 676 (332-344) and Oklahoma Wesleyan was third with a 684 (333-351).

The Coyotes were led by Final Leg Champion Palmer Bosanko (SR/Henderson, Nev.), leading the tournament with a 155 (81-74) winning the tournament by eight shots over Bethany’s Aspen Bryant. Kiah Rash (SR/Syracuse, Kan.) tied for third with a 164 (84-80), Tiara Diaz (SR/Larned, Kan.) (85-83) and Carina Hernandez (SO/Mission, Texas) (83-85) tied for eighth with a 168 and MacKenzie Fabrizius (JR/Spring Hill, Kan.) was 12th with a 170 (81-89).

Bosanko, Rash, Diaz and Hernandez were all named to the All-Tournament Team at Buffalo Dunes.

THE AGGREGATE

Kansas Wesleyan claimed the overall KCAC Women’s Golf title as well, earning a bid to the NAIA National Championships in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in May. The Coyotes were tied with Oklahoma Wesleyan heading into the Final Leg and KWU pulled away for the 26-shot difference over second place Bethany with a 1349 for the four-round aggregate score.

Individually, Bosanko and Bethany’s Aspen Bryant tied for first place in the aggregate individual scoring and played a one-hole playoff on Tuesday at Buffalo Dunes, which was won by Bryant. Diaz finished seventh, Fabrizius and Hernandez tied for eighth and Rash was 11th in the final aggregate standings.

Bosanko, Diaz, Fabrizius and Hernandez all received All-KCAC honors by finishing in the top ten.

UP NEXT FOR THE COYOTES

Kansas Wesleyan will represent the KCAC at the 24th Annual Women’s Golf National Championships at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on May 22-25.

KCAC FINAL LEG TEAM SCORES

1 Kansas Wesleyan 329 322 651 2 Bethany 332 344 676 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan 333 351 684 4 Ottawa 354 346 700 5 Southwestern 360 358 718 6 Friends 363 356 719 7 Sterling 373 351 724

KCAC FINAL LEG ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM (TOP 10)

1 Palmer Bosanko Kansas Wesleyan 81 74 155 2 Aspen Bryant Bethany 80 83 163 T3 Savannah Pinson Bethany 79 85 164 T3 Kiah Rash Kansas Wesleyan 84 80 164 T5 KayLee Hacker Oklahoma Wesleyan 81 85 166 T5 Britanie Wacoche Ottawa 87 79 166 7 Jordan Leonard Oklahoma Wesleyan 82 85 167 T8 Tiara Diaz Kansas Wesleyan 85 83 168 T8 Carina Hernandez Kansas Wesleyan 83 85 168 T10 Abby Bertholf Southwestern 82 87 169 T10 Taylor Sandoval Friends 87 82 169

KCAC AGGREGATE TEAM SCORES

1 Kansas Wesleyan 355 343 329 322 1349 2 Bethany 358 341 332 344 1375 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan 350 348 333 351 1382 4 Ottawa 396 385 354 346 1481 5 Southwestern 398 385 360 358 1501 6 Sterling 393 385 373 351 1502 7 Friends 406 389 363 356 1514

KCAC ALL-KCAC HONOREES (AGGREGATE TOP TEN)

T1 Aspen Bryant * Bethany 82 76 80 83 321 T1 Palmer Bosanko Kansas Wesleyan 89 77 81 74 321 3 Savannah Pinson Bethany 85 82 79 85 331 4 Jordan Leonard Oklahoma Wesleyan 84 81 82 85 332 5 Korena Aills Oklahoma Wesleyan 81 86 87 84 338 6 KayLee Hacker Oklahoma Wesleyan 88 85 81 85 339 7 Tiara Diaz Kansas Wesleyan 89 83 85 83 340 T8 Mackenzie Fabrizius Kansas Wesleyan 87 92 81 89 349 T8 Carina Hernandez Kansas Wesleyan 90 91 83 85 349 T8 Britanie Wacoche Ottawa 90 93 87 79 349

* Winner on Playoff