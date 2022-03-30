Women’s Golf posts seventh place finish at Kyle Blaser Invitational

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf played in its first full tournament of the spring season on Monday and Tuesday in the Kyle Blaser Invitational at Gaillardia Country Club. The Coyotes would post a seventh place finish out of the 11 teams at the event.

KWU posted a scored of 1048 for the three round tournament, besting eighth-place Central Christian by 51 shots.

The Coyotes were coming off a 16-shot win at last week’s Tabor Spring Invitational that was shortened to just one round due to inclement weather.

Hannah Hart (SO/Ventura, Calif.), playing as an individual, led all finishers for the Coyotes in the tournament with a score of 249, finishing 25th overall.

Leading the team scoring finishers for the Coyotes was freshman Abby Donovan (FR/Concordia, Kan.) with a 252, tying for 27th. Kristen Sayyalinh (JR/Rockford, Ill.) shot a 260 to finish 27th, Corey Mein (JR/Liberal, Kan.) tied for 28th with a 264, Aidan Richmond (SO/Keller, Texas) tied for 45th with a 273, and Thalia Ramirez (SO/Leawood, Kan.) was 48th with a 286.

Oklahoma City’s Maddi Kamas won the tournament by nine shots posting a 1-under par 215 for the tournament. Texas Wesleyan’s Malisone Chanthapanya was second with a 224 in the 57-player field.

Oklahoma City claimed the team championship as well with a final score of 898 to win by 21 shots over NCAA Division II Oklahoma Christian with a 919. Texas Wesleyan was third with a 923, Western Texas CC was fourth with a 971 and McLennan CC rounded out the Top 5 with a 989.

Next up for the Coyotes is the NAIA National Preview Meet on April 11 and 12 at Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City.