Women’s Golf posts fifth place finish in season opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf posted a fifth place finish in its first tournament of the year in the SCU Invitational hosted by Southwestern Christian University on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

The Coyotes posted a team score of 613 for the tournament, with rounds of 312 and 301, finishing five shots ahead of Southwestern Christian in the team standings.

Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) was the top finisher for the Coyotes, finishing tied for 13th with a score of 150, posting two rounds of 75. Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) tied for 16th with a 152 (72-80), freshman Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) tied for 20th with a 155 (80-75). Thalia Ramirez (JR/Olathe, Kan.) was one of two Coyotes to shoot 161, along with Aidan Richmond (JR/North Richland Hills, Texas) to tie for 29th. Skylar Smallwood (FR/Henryetta, Okla.) was 37th with a 167 (81-86) and Abby Day (FR/Pryor, Okla.) was tied for 40th with a 175 (91-84).

Oklahoma City dominated the field for the team victory, posting a 20-under par score of 556 for the tournament. Oklahoma City’s B team was second with a 7-under par 569.

Oklahoma City’s Reagan Chaney won the individual title by one shot with an 8-under 136.

The Coyotes will be back in action on September 19 and 20. The A team will head to LeMars, Iowa for the Northern Iowa NIT, while the B team will play in the Crestview Invitational in Wichita.