Women’s Golf perseveres to ninth place finish at Susie Maxwell Berning Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY – Going toe-to-toe with some of the top women’s golf programs in the NAIA and junior college ranks wasn’t the only challenge on the course at Lincoln Park for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

KWU and the rest of the 14-team field persevered through extremely windy conditions in Tuesday’s second round to finish the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic. KWU finished in ninth place in the field.

The Coyotes finished in ninth in a field that included NAIA Top-ranked Oklahoma City, No. 6 Southeastern (Fla.), No. 9 Texas Wesleyan, and William Penn and Bellevue (Neb.) who are receiving votes in the NAIA Poll. Iowa Western (No. 7), McLennan (No. 8), Redlands (No. 9), and Seminole State (Okla.) (No. 20) are all ranked in the NJCAA Top 20 rankings.

Wesleyan scored a spring season low round in the first round with a 311 on Monday, and battled through the adverse conditions on Tuesday for a team score of 329, to finish with a score of 640.

A trio of Coyotes were part of a group tied for 38th to lead the KWU finishers, all with scores of 158. Abby Donovan (FR/Concordia, Kan.) (77-81), Corey Mein (JR/Liberal, Kan.) (78-80) and Kristen Sayyalinh (JR/Rockford, Ill.) (76-82) all finished in the group of players at 158.

Hannah Hart (SO/Ventura, Calif.) tied for 50th with a score of 166 (80-86) and Aidan Richmond (SO/Keller, Texas) tied for 64th with a 174 (85-89) to round out the team scorers for the Coyotes.

Thalia Ramirez (SO/Leawood, Kan.) placed 70th with a score of 180 playing as an individual.

Oklahoma City was the team champion with a score of 580, posting 290 in each round to win by 15 shots over Southeastern. Iowa Western and Texas Wesleyan tied for third at 603 and Redlands CC rounded out the Top 5 with a 614.

Oklahoma City’s Reagan Chaney shot a 1-under 143 to win the individual title by a shot over Iowa Western’s Luisa Gibson and Southeastern’s Danielle Owens. Maddi Kamas was fourth with 146 and Natalie Gough was fifth with 147, both from Oklahoma City to round out the Top 5 individual finishers.

The Coyotes now have two weeks to prepare for the KCAC Championships that begin on April 25 at the Jayhawk Club in Lawrence. The three-round championship is in a different venue for the first time in several seasons, and this is the first year of a single championship event instead of two legs of the championship.