Women’s Golf finishes third at Meadowlake Intercollegiate

ENID, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf posted a third place finish at the Meadowlake Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at Meadowlake Golf Course.

Monday’s first round was a challenge for all teams involved thanks to very high winds in the area. No team was able to crack 330 in the first round. Most teams saw a dramatic improvement in Tuesday’s second round, including the Coyotes.

KWU improved 31 shots from Monday’s 375, to shoot 344 in the second round, finishing with a team score of 719, seven shots ahead of Dakota Wesleyan.

Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) again led the Coyotes with a fourth place finish with a 163 (83-80). Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) was 20th with a 184 (95-89), Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) tied for 22nd with a 187 (98-89), Thalia Ramirez (JR/Olathe, Kan.) was 24th with a 188 (99-89), and Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) was 27th with a 191 (105-86) to round out the team scorers for the Coyotes.

KWU also had three players as individuals led by Skylar Smallwood (FR/Henryetta, Okla.) finishing tied for 18th with a 182 (96-86), Morgan McReynolds (FR/La Junta, Colo.) was 31st with a 195 (99-96), and Abby Day (FR/Pryor, Okla.) was 41st with a 219 (117-102).

Southwestern Christian was the tournament champion with a score of 664, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan with a 697.

Parker Garrett from Southwestern Christian and Megan Hinker from Dakota Wesleyan tied for first place with a score of 159.

Next up for the Coyotes is the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City on April 10 and 11.