Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 47 °

Women’s Golf finishes third at Meadowlake Intercollegiate

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 22, 2023

ENID, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf posted a third place finish at the Meadowlake Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at Meadowlake Golf Course.

 

Monday’s first round was a challenge for all teams involved thanks to very high winds in the area. No team was able to crack 330 in the first round. Most teams saw a dramatic improvement in Tuesday’s second round, including the Coyotes.

 

KWU improved 31 shots from Monday’s 375, to shoot 344 in the second round, finishing with a team score of 719, seven shots ahead of Dakota Wesleyan.

 

Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) again led the Coyotes with a fourth place finish with a 163 (83-80). Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) was 20th with a 184 (95-89), Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) tied for 22nd with a 187 (98-89), Thalia Ramirez (JR/Olathe, Kan.) was 24th with a 188 (99-89), and Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) was 27th with a 191 (105-86) to round out the team scorers for the Coyotes.

 

KWU also had three players as individuals led by Skylar Smallwood (FR/Henryetta, Okla.) finishing tied for 18th with a 182 (96-86), Morgan McReynolds (FR/La Junta, Colo.) was 31st with a 195 (99-96), and Abby Day (FR/Pryor, Okla.) was 41st with a 219 (117-102).

 

Southwestern Christian was the tournament champion with a score of 664, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan with a 697.

 

Parker Garrett from Southwestern Christian and Megan Hinker from Dakota Wesleyan tied for first place with a score of 159.

 

Next up for the Coyotes is the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City on April 10 and 11.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Baseball knocks off Sterling 6-1

Kansas Wesleyan baseball used an outstanding pitching performance by the entire pitching staff to co...

March 22, 2023 Comments

Women’s Golf finishes third a...

Sports News

March 22, 2023

Men’s Golf finishes tied for ...

Sports News

March 22, 2023

Shockers Stumble at Oral Roberts

Sports News

March 22, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Farm Show Starts Wednesda...
March 22, 2023Comments
Burglary at Salina Hotel
March 21, 2023Comments
Ground Broken on State La...
March 21, 2023Comments
Human Remains Discovered
March 21, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra