Women’s Golf finishes seventh at Susie Maxwell Berning

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf finished seventh at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic hosted by Oklahoma City University at Lincoln Park Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.

The Coyotes posted a team score of 627 for the tournament, with a 312 in the first round Monday and a 315 in Tuesday’s second round.

KWU finished five shots behind Wayland Baptist in the team standings and were 10 shots ahead of Southwestern Christian.

Aidan Richmond (JR/North Richland Hills, Texas) led the Coyotes with a 153 (78-75) finishing tied for 17th in the loaded field of 54 competitors. Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) finished 22nd with a 155 (76-79), Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) tied for 27th with a 158 (78-80), Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) tied for 35th with a 161 (80-81), and Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) was 47th with a 173 (92-81).

Skylar Smallwood (FR/Henryetta, Okla.) placed 41st with a 168 (83-85) and Thalia Ramirez (JR/Olathe, Kan.) placed 49th with a 177 (90-87) playing as individuals.

Oklahoma City, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA, won the tournament over No. 23 Texas Wesleyan by 19 shots. The Stars posted a 573 to win the tournament, while the Rams shot a 592. Oklahoma City’s B team placed third with a 594, and Bellevue and Redlands CC tied for fourth to round out the top five teams.

OCU’s Paige Wood shot a 2-under par 140 to win the tournament by a shot over teammate Maddi Kamas.

This was the final regular season tune-up for the Coyotes. KWU next plays in the KCAC Women’s Golf Championships at Mariah Hills in Dodge City April 24-26.