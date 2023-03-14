Salina, KS

Women’s Golf finishes fourth at Tussle at Tanglewood

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 14, 2023

POTTSBORO, Texas – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf posted a fourth place finish at the Tussle at Tanglewood hosted by Park University on Sunday and Monday at Tanglewood Resort.

 

The Coyotes posted a score of 683 for the tournament after rounds of 340 and 343.

 

KWU finished just three shots behind Bethany in the standings, but were 15 shots ahead of Baker.

 

Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) was the top finisher for the Coyotes finishing 12th with a score of 168 for the tournament (84-84). Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) finished tied for 14th with a 170 (84-86), Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) (87-87) and Aidan Richmond (JR/North Richland Hills, Texas) (88-86) finished tied for 18th with a 174, Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) finished 20th with a 175 (85-90), and Thalia Ramirez (JR/Olathe, Kan.) tied for 42nd with a 204 (101-103).

 

Texas Wesleyan won the tournament with a score of 642 (325-317) by 25 shots over Mount Mercy. Bethany was third with a 680, followed by KWU and Baker. Host Park was sixth with a 704, MidAmerica Nazarene was seventh with an 816, North Central Missouri CC was eighth with 829, Doane was ninth with 870 and Ottawa was 10th with 922.

 

Wesleyan is back in action next week at the Meadowlake Intercollegiate in Enid, Okla.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

