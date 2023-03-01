Women’s Golf finishes fifth in spring opener in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf opened its spring 2023 season with a fifth place finish at the Showdown at Legends at Legends Resort on Monday and Tuesday.

The Coyotes finished with a team score of 1023 for the three-round tournament hosted by Lindsey Wilson College that featured four NAIA Top 25 ranked teams.

Leading the way for the Coyotes was Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) with a 251 (82-86-83), tying for 17th. Aidan Richmond (JR/North Richland Hills, Texas) tied for 20th with a 254 (82-80-92), Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) was 26th with a 259 (87-85-87), Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) was 28th with a 264 (91-91-82), and Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) tied for 31st with a 277 (86-91-100).

The Coyotes were 44 shots better than sixth place Huntington (Ind.) in the team standings.

Northwestern Ohio, ranked No. 24 in the NAIA, was the tournament winner with a team score of 944. No. 9 ranked Cumberlands (Ky.) was second with a 947, No. 12 ranked Taylor (Ind.) was third with a 949, and No. 17 ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) was fourth with 957.

Huntington was sixth with 1066, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) was seventh with a score of 1136 and St. Andrews (N.C.) was eighth with a score of 1166.

The Coyotes are back in action on March 12 and 13 in the Tussle at Tanglewood in Lake Texoma, Texas.