Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 37 °

Women’s Golf finishes fifth in spring opener in Myrtle Beach

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 1, 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf opened its spring 2023 season with a fifth place finish at the Showdown at Legends at Legends Resort on Monday and Tuesday.

 

The Coyotes finished with a team score of 1023 for the three-round tournament hosted by Lindsey Wilson College that featured four NAIA Top 25 ranked teams.

 

Leading the way for the Coyotes was Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) with a 251 (82-86-83), tying for 17th. Aidan Richmond (JR/North Richland Hills, Texas) tied for 20th with a 254 (82-80-92), Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) was 26th with a 259 (87-85-87), Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) was 28th with a 264 (91-91-82), and Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) tied for 31st with a 277 (86-91-100).

 

The Coyotes were 44 shots better than sixth place Huntington (Ind.) in the team standings.

 

Northwestern Ohio, ranked No. 24 in the NAIA, was the tournament winner with a team score of 944. No. 9 ranked Cumberlands (Ky.) was second with a 947, No. 12 ranked Taylor (Ind.) was third with a 949, and No. 17 ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) was fourth with 957.

 

Huntington was sixth with 1066, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) was seventh with a score of 1136 and St. Andrews (N.C.) was eighth with a score of 1166.

 

The Coyotes are back in action on March 12 and 13 in the Tussle at Tanglewood in Lake Texoma, Texas.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Entertainment & Fan Experience...

Grammy-Nominated Hip-Hop Legend Fat Joe to Perform Friday Night of Championship Week, DJ Diesel (Sha...

March 1, 2023 Comments

Softball drops pair to (RV) Cottey ...

Sports News

March 1, 2023

Men’s Volleyball wins 5-set t...

Sports News

March 1, 2023

Baseball opens KCAC play with 5-2 w...

Sports News

March 1, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Struggle on Front Porch, ...
March 1, 2023Comments
Carter Shaped Former Kans...
March 1, 2023Comments
Funding For Railroad Repa...
March 1, 2023Comments
Remains Found in Kansas F...
March 1, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra