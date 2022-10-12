Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 55 °

Women’s Golf concludes fall season with win in Evangel Valor Fall Invitational

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 12, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf concluded its fall season with a victory in the Evangel Valor Fall Invitational hosted by Evangel University on Monday and Tuesday at Bill and Stewart Payne Golf Course.

 

The Coyotes finished with a final score of 626 (310-316) to win the tournament by 27 shots over host Evangel.

 

Wesleyan also had three of the top four individual finishes in the event.

 

Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) won the tournament posting a score of 152 (75-77), winning by three shots over teammate Aidan Richmond (JR/North Richland Hills, Texas) with a 155 (76-79). Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) tied for third place for the Coyotes with a 156 (76-80). Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) finished tied for 10th with a 163 (83-80), and Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) tied for 18th with a 174 (87-87).

 

Wesleyan also had a B team entered in the event, with that group finishing sixth in the field.

 

Thalia Ramirez (JR/Olathe, Kan.) led the group with a 15th place finish with a score of 170 (85-85). Skylar Smallwood (FR/Henryetta, Okla.) tied for 16th with a 171 (88-83), Morgan McReynolds (FR/La Junta, Colo.) tied for 18th with a 174 (87-87), Addy Day tied for 39th with a 188 (93-95) and Vanessa Sexton (SO/Burleson, Texas) tied for 44th with a 196 (95-101).

 

There were 60 individuals in the event and 10 scoring teams.

 

Evangel was second behind the Coyotes, followed by Friends, MidAmerica Nazarene and Sterling to round out the Top 5 teams.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

League Coaches Pick Shockers to Fin...

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita State women's basketball has been picked to finish 10th in the American Ath...

October 12, 2022 Comments

Women’s Golf concludes fall s...

Sports News

October 12, 2022

Men’s Golf finishes sixth at ...

Sports News

October 12, 2022

Innovation Lab Lands $750K

Farming News

October 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

NFL Hall of Famer to Spea...
October 11, 2022Comments
Pedestrian Struck At Iron...
October 11, 2022Comments
$20,000 of Jewelry Stolen...
October 11, 2022Comments
$1,400 Damage To Vehicle
October 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra