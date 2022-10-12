Women’s Golf concludes fall season with win in Evangel Valor Fall Invitational

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf concluded its fall season with a victory in the Evangel Valor Fall Invitational hosted by Evangel University on Monday and Tuesday at Bill and Stewart Payne Golf Course.

The Coyotes finished with a final score of 626 (310-316) to win the tournament by 27 shots over host Evangel.

Wesleyan also had three of the top four individual finishes in the event.

Hannah Hart (JR/Ventura, Calif.) won the tournament posting a score of 152 (75-77), winning by three shots over teammate Aidan Richmond (JR/North Richland Hills, Texas) with a 155 (76-79). Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) tied for third place for the Coyotes with a 156 (76-80). Corey Mein (SR/Liberal, Kan.) finished tied for 10th with a 163 (83-80), and Chaney Littell (FR/Winfield, Kan.) tied for 18th with a 174 (87-87).

Wesleyan also had a B team entered in the event, with that group finishing sixth in the field.

Thalia Ramirez (JR/Olathe, Kan.) led the group with a 15th place finish with a score of 170 (85-85). Skylar Smallwood (FR/Henryetta, Okla.) tied for 16th with a 171 (88-83), Morgan McReynolds (FR/La Junta, Colo.) tied for 18th with a 174 (87-87), Addy Day tied for 39th with a 188 (93-95) and Vanessa Sexton (SO/Burleson, Texas) tied for 44th with a 196 (95-101).

There were 60 individuals in the event and 10 scoring teams.

Evangel was second behind the Coyotes, followed by Friends, MidAmerica Nazarene and Sterling to round out the Top 5 teams.