Women’s Golf beats Bethany in dual 5.5-3.5

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf faced the Bethany Swedes in a dual match on Saturday at Salina Country Club and Sunday at Turkey Creek in McPherson. The Coyotes won two of the three best ball matches played on Saturday and won three of the six head-to-head matches on Sunday, with one halved.

Final score of the dual was 5.5 to 3.5 in favor of the Coyotes.

In the best ball matches, KWU won two of the three matches at Salina Country Club. Corey Mein (JR/Liberal, Kan.) and Kristen Sayyalinh (JR/Rockford, Ill.) beat Brooke Harrison and Gwen Tapia 2 UP, and Aidan Richmond (SO/Keller, Texas) and Abby Donovan (FR/Concordia, Kan.) beat Addison Botkin and Devorah Urea 4 UP. Bethany got one point as Ida Lihufvudh and Alyssa Cardenas beat Hannah Hart (SO/Ventura, Calif.) and Thalia Ramirez (SO/Leawood, Kan.) 5 UP.

On Sunday at Turkey Creek, the teams played six head-to-head matches, with KWU winning three.

Richmond beat Lihufvudh 5 UP, Donovan beat Botkin 3 UP, and Mein beat Urea 1 UP. Hart halved her match with Tapia. Bethany got wins as Harrison beat Sayyalinh 4 UP and Cardenas beat Ramirez 4 UP.

The Coyotes are back in action next week at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City.