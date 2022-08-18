Women’s Cross Country picked fourth in KCAC Preseason Poll

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Cross Country was selected to finish fourth in the KCAC in 2022 as the conference coaches conducted the KCAC Preseason Poll.

The Coyotes finished third a year ago in the KCAC Championships.

Garrett Young is in his first season leading the Coyotes, returning to the program after spending three seasons at Southwestern.

Saint Mary was the unanimous preseason favorite as the defending KCAC Champion. The Spires received the maximum 110 points and 10 first-place votes. Coaches cannot rate their own team in the polls. Friends was picked second, followed by Tabor and KWU.

York was picked fifth to round out the top five selections.

Southwestern was picked sixth, McPherson seventh, Ottawa eighth, Bethany ninth, Sterling 10th, Bethel 11th and Oklahoma Wesleyan was picked 12th.

The Coyotes open the 2022 season on September 1 in the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson at Fun Valley. The KCAC Championship is November 5 in Winfield.

2022 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll *

1. Saint Mary – 110 (10)

2. Friends – 92

3. Tabor – 89

4. Kansas Wesleyan – 85

5. York – 81 (1)

6. Southwestern – 59

7. McPherson – 58

8. Ottawa – 46

9. Bethany – 42

10. Sterling – 28

11. Bethel – 25

12. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 11

* Avila does not sponsor cross country

** One coach did not submit a ballot, meaning the poll is based on 11 ballots