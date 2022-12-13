Salina, KS

Women’s Cross Country lands five on Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete list

KWU Athletics ReleaseDecember 13, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan women’s cross country had five student-athletes named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes for the 2022 season.

 

Coyotes earning a spot on the list included Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.), Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas), Kylie Mouser (SO/Wichita, Kan.), Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) and Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas).

 

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

 

A total of 609 student-athletes were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes in women’s cross country in 2022. Dordt (Iowa) had the most honorees with 17, followed by Concordia (Neb.) with 14.

 

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

