Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 43 °

Women’s Cross Country finishes third at KCAC Championships, Ehrlich qualifies

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 6, 2022

WINFIELD – Kansas Wesleyan women’s cross country posted a third place finish at the KCAC Championships at Kansas Veterans Home on Saturday.

 

It’s the third straight season the Coyotes have posted a third place finish in the conference championship.

 

Freshman Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) continued her stellar rookie campaign posting a 10th place finish in the race, covering the 5K course in 19:02.88.

 

Josie Koppes (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) finished 19th for the Coyotes in 19:54.98, Joni Schroeder (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 21st in 20:05.16, Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.) was 34th in 21:04.49, Charlee Lind (FR/Wamego, Kan.) was 38th in 21:21.09, Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 49th in 21:54.53, Kylie Mouser (SO/Wichita, Kan.) was 56th in 22:25.85, and Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas) was 65th in 23:25.69.

 

KWU finished with a team score of 105, besting Southwestern and York to round out the top 5 finishing teams.

 

Saint Mary was the team champion with a score of 20 points. Tabor was second with 72.

 

Saint Mary’s Riley Hiebert was the individual champion with a time of 17:43.71.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks to Host Mavericks in Regul...

Watch | Listen | Live Stats | KU Notes LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will s...

November 6, 2022 Comments

Shockers Trounce Temple

Sports News

November 6, 2022

Volleyball ends regular season with...

Sports News

November 6, 2022

Kansas Alum Sharon Lokedi Wins NYC ...

Sports News

November 6, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Colvin Bringing Exhibit t...
November 6, 2022Comments
Mobility Week Free Public...
November 6, 2022Comments
Fall Leaf Collection Begi...
November 6, 2022Comments
Utah Man Hurt in Crash Ne...
November 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra