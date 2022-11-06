Women’s Cross Country finishes third at KCAC Championships, Ehrlich qualifies

WINFIELD – Kansas Wesleyan women’s cross country posted a third place finish at the KCAC Championships at Kansas Veterans Home on Saturday.

It’s the third straight season the Coyotes have posted a third place finish in the conference championship.

Freshman Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) continued her stellar rookie campaign posting a 10th place finish in the race, covering the 5K course in 19:02.88.

Josie Koppes (SO/Manhattan, Kan.) finished 19th for the Coyotes in 19:54.98, Joni Schroeder (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 21st in 20:05.16, Alayna Behrman (SO/Craig, Colo.) was 34th in 21:04.49, Charlee Lind (FR/Wamego, Kan.) was 38th in 21:21.09, Regan Rhodes (SR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 49th in 21:54.53, Kylie Mouser (SO/Wichita, Kan.) was 56th in 22:25.85, and Savannah Pilsner (SO/Columbus, Texas) was 65th in 23:25.69.

KWU finished with a team score of 105, besting Southwestern and York to round out the top 5 finishing teams.

Saint Mary was the team champion with a score of 20 points. Tabor was second with 72.

Saint Mary’s Riley Hiebert was the individual champion with a time of 17:43.71.