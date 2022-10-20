Women’s Bowling starts season with trio of tournaments

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Bowling has started its 2022-23 season with a trio of early tournaments.

KWU started its season at the SWIBC I Tournament in Dallas, where the Coyotes finished in fifth place out of seven teams.

Kara Thompson (SO/Rio Rancho, N.M.) led the Coyotes with a 12th place finish with 859 pins over five games. Jasmine Senechal (JR/Maryville, Tenn.) placed 13th with a total of 804 pins over five games, Chloe Lovell (SR/Junction City, Kan.) placed 14th with 790 pins over five games, Kylee Busch (FR/McPherson, Kan.) placed 16th with 745 pins over five games, and Terah Head (FR/Liberal, Kan.) placed 32nd with 569 pins over five games.

At the SWIBC II Tournament, also in Dallas, KWU placed fifth place out of the seven teams at the event.

Kara Thompson again led the Coyotes with an eighth place finish in the standings with a total of 1197 pins over seven games. Chloe Lovell placed 10th with a total of 1147 pins over seven games. Jasmine Senechal placed 13th with a total of 1056 pins over seven games, Kylee Busch placed 19th with a total of 951 pins over seven games, and Terah Head placed 24th with 855 pins over seven games.

At the Mid-States Championships the Coyotes finished 14th out of 25 teams in the event hosted by Wichita State University.

Kara Thompson again led the way for the Coyotes with a seventh place finish with 1168 pins over six games. Chloe Lovell was 48th with 1022 pins over six games, Hayleigh Hale-Haggard (JR/Allen, Texas) was 59th with 989 pins over six games, Terah Head was 135th with 653 pins over five games, Jasmine Senechal was 157th with 516 pins over four games, and Kylee Busch was 177th with 409 pins over three games.

Next action for the bowling team is on October 29 and 30 at the Jayhawk Challenge.