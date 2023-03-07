Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 32 °

Women’s Bowling places fourth at KCAC Invitational

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 7, 2023

OTTAWA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference held its first ever Women’s Bowling Invitational tournament on Saturday and the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Bowling team finished in fourth place in the event.

 

The invitational featured the four KCAC teams that sponsor bowling – Avila, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa and Saint Mary – that participated in three team games and eight baker games to qualify seeding for the bracket play.

 

The Coyotes finished fourth in the qualifying, and were led by Kara Thompson (SO/Rio Rancho, N.M.) who finished first individually with a total of 601 pins over the three games. Haylee Busch (FR/McPherson, Kan.) finished 10th with a total of 481, Kylee Busch (FR/McPherson, Kan.) was 12th with 450 and Terah Head (FR/Liberal, Kan.) was 16th with 387 total pins.

 

KWU faced Ottawa in the bracket play, and lost 3-0 to the Braves.

 

Kara Thompson was named to the all-tournament team after her first place finish.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Women’s Bowling places fourth...

OTTAWA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference held its first ever Women's Bowling Invi...

March 7, 2023 Comments

COYOTES READY FOR IU-KOKOMO CHALLEN...

Sports News

March 7, 2023

Utilizing On-Farm Technology

Farming News

March 7, 2023

Jackson, Franklin and Kersgieter Ea...

Sports News

March 6, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Endangered Painted Dogs F...
March 6, 2023Comments
Glass Smashed at 2 Busine...
March 6, 2023Comments
3 Grass Fires Suppressed
March 6, 2023Comments
Three Most Wanted Arrests
March 5, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra