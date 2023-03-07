Women’s Bowling places fourth at KCAC Invitational

OTTAWA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference held its first ever Women’s Bowling Invitational tournament on Saturday and the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Bowling team finished in fourth place in the event.

The invitational featured the four KCAC teams that sponsor bowling – Avila, Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa and Saint Mary – that participated in three team games and eight baker games to qualify seeding for the bracket play.

The Coyotes finished fourth in the qualifying, and were led by Kara Thompson (SO/Rio Rancho, N.M.) who finished first individually with a total of 601 pins over the three games. Haylee Busch (FR/McPherson, Kan.) finished 10th with a total of 481, Kylee Busch (FR/McPherson, Kan.) was 12th with 450 and Terah Head (FR/Liberal, Kan.) was 16th with 387 total pins.

KWU faced Ottawa in the bracket play, and lost 3-0 to the Braves.

Kara Thompson was named to the all-tournament team after her first place finish.