Women’s Basketball wraps pre-holiday slate with trip to Arizona

The Coyotes will play two non-conference games in the Valley of the Sun to close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule.

GAME INFORMATION

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan vs. SAGU-American Indian at Phoenix, Arizona, 6 p.m. Central time.

Monday: Kansas Wesleyan vs. Park Gilbert at Gilbert, Arizona, 3 p.m. Central time.

LIVE COVERAGE

There will be no live coverage of the SAGU-American Indian College game. The Park game will be available online through links available on kwucoyotes.com for both live video and live stats. Neither game will available on radio.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 6-6

SAGU-American Indian 1-13

Park Gilbert 2-5 (vs. Benedictine Mesa Saturday)

THE SERIES

It will be KWU’s first game against both schools.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes lost to No. 19 Sterling 76-57 Tuesday inside Mabee Arena. The loss ended their six-game winning streak. The Warriors scored the first 11 points and led 17-5 after one quarter. LaMyah Ricks scored 12, Tylieea Wallace 11 and Caila Hill 10 for KWU.

Monday’s game will be KWU’s last before a 15-day holiday break. The Coyotes return to action against Kansas Conference foe Tabor on January 4 in Hillsboro.

KWU’s averaging 70.5 points, shooting 41.3 percent overall (32.6 percent from 3-point range), 67.6 percent from the free throw line and averages 16.6 turnovers.

SAGU-AMERICAN INDIAN AT A GLANCE

The Warriors have lost their last eight games including a 98-38 loss to Arizona Christian on Wednesday. Their lone victory was over Life Pacific 86-83 in overtime November 2.

They’re being outscored 80.2-54.6 per game and are shooting 32.7 percent, 27 percent from 3-point range. Opponents are outrebounding them by 17 per game.

Sophomore guards Christin Bahe and Yvette Ruiz average 13.0 and 10.8 points, respectively. Sophomore guard Mackenzie Barker averages a team-best 5.0 rebounds.

PARK GILBERT AT A GLANCE

The Sidewinders had lost six in a row entering their game Saturday against Benedictine Mesa. They lost to La Sierra 85-76 Sunday in Gilbert.

Macy Markus, a senior transfer from Division I Utah Valley, is the leading scorer (13.9) followed by sophomore guard Kayla Schroeder (12.6) and junior forward Jazmyne Jenkins (9.9) who has three double-doubles.

Park Gilbert averages 68.4 points and shoots 41.5 percent that includes 30.5 percent from 3-point land. Turnovers (20.1) have been a problem, though.