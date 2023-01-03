Women’s Basketball returns to court this week at Tabor and York

Women’s Basketball

The Coyotes return from a 15-day holiday break with two road games against Kansas Conference opponents.

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Kansas Wesleyan at Tabor in Hillsboro, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at York in York, Neb., 5 p.m.

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 8-6 overall, 6-2 KCAC

Tabor 7-6, 5-3

York 6-6, 4-4 (vs. Friends on Wednesday)

THE SERIES

Tabor has won the last two games and six of the last eight against the Coyotes. Last season the Bluejays won 58-48 in Hillsboro on December 4 and 70-67 in overtime in Mabee Arena on January 29. KWU’s last victory was 50-45 February 10, 2021 in Hillsboro. Tabor has a 20-17 edge since February, 2006.

The Coyotes have won four in a row and 14 of the last 15 against York. They swept the Panthers last season winning 67-44 November 17 in York and 72-38 January 13 in Mabee Arena.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes haven’t played since a 74-62 victory over Park Gilbert in Gilbert, Arizona on December 19. They trounced SAGU-American Indian 76-27 December 17 in Phoenix. KWU has won eight of nine after starting the season 0-5.

Four Coyotes scored in double figures in the victory over Park Gilbert. Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) had 13 points, Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.) and Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) scored 12 each and Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) had 10. Wallace also grabbed 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) scored 15, Hill 14 and Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.) 13 in the victory over American Indian.

Ricks leads the team in scoring (10.9) with Wallace second (10.8). Five others averaging at least 6.3 points. KWU scores 71 points per game and allows 67.

TABOR AT A GLANCE

The Bluejays have been an enigma this season. They’ve lost three of their last four, all on the road, but defeated conference leader and No. 16-ranked Sterling 65-59 November 19 in Sterling. Tabor lost to Friends 53-51 December 13 in Wichita in its final game before the break.

Defense, as usual, is the Bluejays’ strong suit. They ranked 16th in the NAIA in points allowed per game at 55.3. They average 63.5 points and are shooting 40.7 percent as a team, 37.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Zoe Rust averages a team-best 10.0 points with Kassidy Beam next at 9.4. Rust also leads the team in rebounding (5.5).

YORK AT A GLANCE

The Panthers are vastly improved this season as evidence by their record. They had won three of their last four games before the game Wednesday against Friends – the latest a 53-52 victory over Bethel on December 13 in North Newton. Their other conference victories were against Saint Mary, Southwestern and McPherson.

Transfer Imani Honey, a junior point guard, has played a major role in York’s improvement. She averages 17.4 points and has scored in double figures in eight of the nine games she’s played. She had 22 in the victory over Friends and 24 against McPherson. Senior guard Yionis Keith averages 10.3 points and a team-best 6.9 rebounds. Honey averages 6.3 rebounds.

York averages 61 points and shoots 33.6 percent as a team – 28 percent from long range – but commits 20.4 turnovers per game. Opponents average 64.4 points.