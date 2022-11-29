Women’s Basketball returns to action on Thursday at Avila, hosts OKWU Saturday

Kansas Wesleyan returns from an eight-day Thanksgiving break with two Kansas Conference games this week. The Coyotes play Avila at 6 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. then take on Oklahoma Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Saturday inside Mabee Arena.

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 2-5, 2-1 KCAC

Avila 1-7, 1-3 KCAC

Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-5, 2-2 KCAC (vs. Friends Thursday in Bartlesville, Okla.)

THE SERIES

The Coyotes have won three of the last four and six of the last eight against the Avila Eagles. They split last season with Avila winning 67-60 December 13 in Kansas City and KWU returning the favor 72-69 February 9 in Mabee Arena. The Coyotes have an 8-6 edge since November, 2005.

KWU is 7-2 against the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles in the last nine games but 2-2 in the last four. OKWU won 69-60 November 23 in Bartlesville, Okla., last season before the Coyotes prevailed 53-51 January 19 in Mabee Arena.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

After losing their first five games of the season the Coyotes won their last two before the holiday break. They walloped Bethel 84-63 and downed Friends 68-62 last week, both games in Mabee Arena. Catherine Bowman (SO/Bucklin, Kan.) scored 14, Kourtney Kaufman (SO/Moundridge, Kan.) 11 off the bench and Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) 10 against Friends. KWU limited the Falcons to 39.6 percent shooting.

KWU features a balanced scoring attack led by Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) (9.7) and followed closely by LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) (9.6), Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.) (9.1), Hill (8.4), Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) (7.9) and Bowman (7.0). Hill averages 6.6 rebounds and Wallace 6.1.

The Coyotes are shooting 38.8 percent overall, 31.8 percent from long range and average just under 70 points per contest.

AVILA AT A GLANCE

The Eagles lost to Friends 70-61 Monday in Wichita – their third consecutive loss. Avila’s lone victory was over McPherson 69-58 November 16 in Kansas City, Mo.

Avila averages 53 points, allows 71 and is getting outrebounded by 10 per game. The Eagles shoot 34.3 percent as a team, 27.3 percent from 3-point range and are committing just under 22 turnovers.

Guard Hannah Smith is the top scorer (11.3) with Kayla Navy (9.1) and Riley Boggs (9.0) next. Kaytee Frasher’s the top rebounder (5.1).

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

OKWU ended a three-game losing streak with a 74-68 victory over Bethel Monday in North Newton. The Eagles overcame a 34-27 halftime deficit. They lost to Bethany 68-67 in overtime November 22 in Bartlesville, Okla.

OKWU averages 62 points, surrenders 73 and shoots 35 overall, 31.6 percent from 3-point range. Rebounding is a problem as opponents have a plus-9.1 per game advantage.

Jessa Gilyard is the top scorer (12.1) and rebounder (9.0). Sydnee Schovanec is next on the scoring list (10.6) then Zariah Tillman (10.1), who had 21 off the bench in the victory over Bethel.