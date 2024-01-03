Women’s Basketball returns to action at Southwestern Wednesday, hosting Tabor Saturday

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball returns to the hardwood for the first time in 2024 as the Coyotes head to Winfield on Wednesday to take on Southwestern, then host Tabor College on Saturday inside Mabee Arena.



WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Southwestern

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Stewart Field House, Winfield





SATURDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Tabor

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Mabee Area, Salina





LIVE COVERAGE

The video stream of the game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan.

Live Stats will be available at https://kwucoyotes.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary

Radio coverage can be heard locally on KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM, and online at Salina Post. The online stream is also available at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/kina2. Tyler Henry will have the call with pregame starting at 4:30 on both Wednesday and Saturday.



THE SERIES

The Coyotes have had their way with Southwestern of late winning 10 in a row dating back to November, 2018. KWU won last year’s only contest 77-50 on January 11 inside Mabee Arena. Wesleyan has won the last four games in Winfield and has a 23-17 edge since 2006.

Tabor has won seven of the last 10 games against KWU but the Coyotes have a 21-18 advantage since 2006. The Coyotes and Bluejays split last season, Tabor winning 60-50 January 4 in Hillsboro and KWU prevailing 62-61 February 23 in Mabee Arena.



KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday after losing their last two games before the holiday break. KWU had won three in a row prior to the skid. The Coyotes are 2-2 on the road so far this season.

LaMyah Ricks and Jill Stephens lead the offense. Ricks averages a team-best 12.0 points and leads the team in rebounds (56), assists (24) and steals (16). Stephens averages 11.5 points and has a team-high 29 made 3-pointers (29-82, 35.4 percent). She’s also the top rebounder with 53.

SOUTHWESTERN AT A GLANCE

It has been a difficult for year so far for new coach Chardonnae Parker. The Moundbuilders were winless first semester but were close in a couple of KCAC games before the break losing at Oklahoma Wesleyan 70-66 and Bethel at home 83-75.

Southwestern is averaging 57.7 points per game while shooting 32.7 percent, 28.1 percent from the perimeter. Opponents average 78.6 points and are shooting 43 percent overall. The Moundbuilders are turning the ball over an average of 19.7 times per game.

Christy Wiebe and Kennedy Ford share top scoring honors at 11.2 points with Saylee Smith next at 10.4. Ford and Smith are freshmen. Wiebe is the leading rebounder at 8.3 per game.



TABOR AT A GLANCE