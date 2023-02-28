Women’s Basketball places three on All-KCAC teams

Kansas Wesleyan had three women’s basketball student-athletes selected to the 2022-23 All-KCAC basketball teams.

All-KCAC voting is selected by a vote of conference coaches and is released by the conference office. Award winners were then recognized at KCAC Championship Monday, on Monday evening, at Hartman Arena in Park City.

LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) was named to the All-KCAC second-team, Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) was named to the third-team and Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) was named as an honorable-mention selection. Ricks also earned a spot on the all-defense team.

Ricks guided Wesleyan’s offense from the point guard position, averaging 10.9 points per game on the season, which ranked in the Top 20 in the KCAC. She also shot 41.4 percent from 3-point range, second best in the KCAC overall, and ranked sixth within conference play in the category. She had 59 steals during the season, ranking second overall and led the KCAC in total steals in conference play. Her defensive prowess earned her a spot on the All-KCAC all-defense team.

Wallace had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Coyotes this year. She averaged a team best 12.1 points per game this season, and a team best 7.3 rebounds per game. Those numbers increased to 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during conference play, ranking seventh and fifth, respectively in the conference. Her field goal percentage of 51.4 percent in conference play ranked seventh best in the league.

Hill had an outstanding senior campaign for the Coyotes averaging 9.8 points per game on the season, 9.7 in conference play. She also averaged 6.0 rebounds per game on the season ranking 12th in the KCAC. She shot 53.6 percent from the field overall and 53.3 percent in conference play ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the KCAC.

KWU posted a 19-10 record on the season, and went 17-5 in the KCAC, earning the No. 3 seed in the KCAC tournament.