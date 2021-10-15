WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PICKED THIRD BY COACHES AND MEDIA ON KCAC MEDIA DAY

Ryan Showman likes what he’s seen from his Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball team so far – with a caveat.

“I’m really excited with the possibilities we have; we have a chance to be pretty good when it’s all said and done,” Showman said Tuesday during the Kansas Conference’s Media Day. “But we have a lot of work to do right now.”

KCAC coaches and media members are also impressed with the Coyotes entering the 2021-22 season, picking them to finish third in a pair of polls taken Tuesday. KWU was behind first-place Tabor and runner-up Sterling in the coaches’ poll while the media chose Sterling first and Tabor second.

The Coyotes finished 16-11 and tied McPherson for fourth in the KCAC at 13-8 last season.

Four starters return in Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.), Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.), Gabby Mureeba (SO/Allen, Texas) and Caila Hill (SO/Rossville, Kan.). LaMyah Ricks (FR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) was a constant contributor and is also back along with five others who have been in the program at least three years.

“We have a lot of depth and a lot of experience at some positions,” Showman said.

The list of newcomers is headlined by two transfers and three freshmen.

Guards Sydney Leeper (FR/Ingalls, Kan.) (South Dakota-Mines) and Reagan Brown (FR/Fort Worth, Texas) (Northeastern State Oklahoma) have experience at the Division II level and figure to contribute immediately.

“They’ve come in and learned what we need them to do and are getting a little bit better,” Showman said.

Freshmen Catherine Bowman (FR/Bucklin, Kan.) from Bucklin, Tyileea Wallace from Overland Park (Shawnee Mission West) and Angel Roman (FR/Jacksonville, Fla.) (Jacksonville, Fla.) have stood out during preseason practices.

“Catherine Bowman has been a real surprise for us,” Showman said. “If we played tonight she would be in the conversion to start as a freshman.”

While the possibilities are exciting Showman, who enters his 10th season, says there’s miles to go.

“On paper things point towards success, however you define that,” he said. “I feel like we’re able to do more this year in terms of team building, relationship building than we ever were last year. But we’re still a ways off – getting everybody on the same page, building that chemistry I look for.”

The Coyotes open the season with three non-conference home games – Columbia College on October 6, Health Sciences and Pharmacy-St. Louis on November 5 and Evangel on November 6. The Health Science and Pharmacy and Evangel games will be part of the Coyote Classic.

KWU plays at Central Christian (November 11) and Central Methodist (November 13) before opening KCAC play on the road against York on November 17.

2021-22 KCAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Tabor – 137 (6)

2. Sterling – 133 (6)

3. Kansas Wesleyan – 123 (1)

4. McPherson – 107

5. Bethany – 100

6. Ottawa – 74

7. Bethel – 73

8. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 69

9. Friends – 62

10. Avila – 61

T11. Saint Mary – 26

T11. York – 26

13. Southwestern – 23