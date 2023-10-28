Women’s Basketball opens season with 72-63 win over Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball opened its 2023-24 campaign on Friday picking up a 72-63 win over the Bellevue Bruins in the Bellevue Chick-Fil-A Classic at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.LaMyah Ricks gave the Coyotes a 28-18 lead heading into the break. Bellevue used an 14-3 run to open the third quarter to take a brief 32-31 lead with 6:15 to go but Alexis Dixon scored it for the Coyotes and three free throws by Jill Stephens gave the Coyotes a 36-32 lead with 5:20 left. Freshman Odessa Ozuna scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter as KWU outscored the Bruins 27-19 in the period. After Bellevue had taken a 51-50 lead with 6:37 left, Ozuna scored nine straight points for the Coyotes to push Wesleyan’s lead out to 59-51 with 3:56 left. KWU shot 23 of 54 from the field for 42.6 percent as Stephens added 14 and Ricks and Hampton Williams scored 11 each. KWU takes on Dickinson State on Saturday.Decisive second and fourth quarters for the Coyotes were the difference as KWU outscored the Bruins 43-25 in the two periods after the game was tied at 12 after one quarter. Wesleyan jetted out to a 10-1 lead to open the game, but was outscored 11-2 the rest of the first quarter to end the first tied at 12. A pair of free throws just before the end of the half by