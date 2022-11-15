Women’s Basketball opens KCAC play this week against Bethany and Bethel

The Coyotes open Kansas Conference play with home games against arch rival Bethany on Wednesday and Bethel on Saturday inside Mabee Arena. Tipoff for the Bethany game will be around 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the Bethel contest.

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and 4:45 Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 0-4

Bethany 2-3

Bethel 1-3 (at Friends on Wednesday)

THE SERIES

KWU and Bethany have split their last eight games and are 2-2 in their last four. Wesleyan won 71-56 in Mabee Arena on January 5 last season before Bethany prevailed 68-55 February 12 in Lindsborg. The Coyotes lead the series 24-10 since December, 2005.

KWU and Bethel split last season but Bethel has won two of the last three. That streak ended the Coyotes’ domination that saw them win nine in a row and 13 of 14. Bethel won 78-56 January 8 in North Newton last season but the KWU prevailed 52-48 February 16 in Mabee Arena.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

KWU coach Ryan Showman said the rugged non-conference schedule would test his team and he was right. The Coyotes have lost three roads and the homecourt setback was against No. 9-ranked Central Methodist. The four teams Wesleyan has played were a combined 13-5 as of Tuesday.

Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.), a transfer from Moberly Area Community College, is the top scorer at 12.0. Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) averages 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) averages 9.0 points while Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) is the leading rebounder at 7.8 to go along with 6.5 points.

The Coyotes average 68 points and are allowing 88. They’re shooting 36 percent overall, 33.7 percent from beyond the arc and are being outrebounded by 5.3 per game.

BETHANY AT A GLANCE

The Swedes are coming off back-to-back losses to MidAmerica Nazarene and Science and Arts and also lost to Dickinson State. They have victories over Bellevue and Missouri Valley.

Returning guard Autumn Garrett leads the team in scoring (11.6) but is the only Swede averaging in double figures. Emily Weathers averages 9.0 points and R’Manie Pulling 8.8. Weathers is the top rebounder (5.8).

Bethany average points 57 points, is shooting 32.7 percent and 20.5 percent from deep. Opponents average 66 points and have a 3.6 rebounding edge.

BETHEL AT A GLANCE

The Threshers lost to College of the Ozarks 92-66 Saturday in North Newton and also have losses to Northwestern and Simpson. Their victory was over Cal Maritime.

Senior center Jazmine Peete leads the team in scoring (11.0) and rebounding (6.5). Jordyn Lyons averages 8.5 points.

Bethel averages 64.3 points, allows 82 and is being outrebounded by 12.2 per game. The Threshers shoot 35 percent overall, 28.7 percent from long range.