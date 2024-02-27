Women’s Basketball is No. 4 seed in KCAC Tournament, hosts Evangel Wednesday

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Evangel Valor

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Mabee Arena LIVE COVERAGE The video stream of the game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan.

Live Stats will be available at https://kwucoyotes.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary

Radio coverage can be heard locally on KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM, and online at Salina Post. The online stream is also available at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/kina2. Tyler Henry will have the call with pregame starting at 6:30

TICKETS Tickets for the KCAC tournament are on sale now at kcacsports.com –> GET TICKETS HERE

This is a no pass event, per KCAC policy

All tickets must be purchased online, there will be no on-site ticket sales, KWU ticket staff will be available to help with ticket sales at the door, but there will be no cash sales

RECORDS No. 4 seeded Kansas Wesleyan 16-12, 14-8 KCAC

No. 5 seeded Evangel 16-9, 14-8 KCAC

THE SERIES The Coyotes defeated Evangel twice this season and are 4-0 against the Valor since 2011. KWU won 78-66 in overtime November 18 in Mabee Arena and 64-61 January 31 in Springfield, Missouri. The Coyotes’ other victories were in November 2011 in Atchison and November 2021 in Salina.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE The Coyotes earned the fourth seed after defeating York 86-65 Saturday in Mabee Arena. They finished tied for fourth with Evangel in the final standings but gained the higher seed by virtue of winning both games against the Valor this season.

The winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals against either top-seeded Tabor or eighth-seeded Bethel at the site of the higher seeded team. The championship game is scheduled for March 4 inside Hartman Arena in Park City.

Against York the Coyotes outscored the Panthers 34-18 in the fourth quarter thanks to a school-record 10 3-pointers. They also set a school record for most 3-point attempts in a game (42) and tied the record for most made 3s in a game (17). Jill Stephens was 7 of 15 from beyond the arc on the night and made five in the final 10 minutes. Kortney Kaufman hit four 3s in the quarter.

was 7 of 15 from beyond the arc on the night and made five in the final 10 minutes. Kortney Kaufman hit four 3s in the quarter. Wesleyan outscored Evangel 15-3 in the overtime period in the first game this season. The Coyotes led 42-33 at halftime before the Valor rallied. LaMyah Ricks had 26 points, Stephens 14, and Angel Lee 13. Stephens scored nine points in the final 6:54, including the last five, in the second game in Springfield. Ricks had a team-high 16 points, Lee scored 13 and Stephens 11.

had 26 points, Stephens 14, and 13. Stephens scored nine points in the final 6:54, including the last five, in the second game in Springfield. Ricks had a team-high 16 points, Lee scored 13 and Stephens 11. Stephens is the leading scorer (11.6 points) and rebounder (5.1) and is shooting 38 percent from deep (69 of 189). Ricks averages 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds and Lee 9.8 points but has been on a tear of late, averaging 16.0 in the last five games.

EVANGEL AT A GLANCE The Valor have won six of their last seven games including an 80-69 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday in Springfield. The loss was to Ottawa 72-65 February 21 in Ottawa and ended a five-game winning streak that began after the second setback against KWU.

Freshman post Kamie Jenkins leads the Valor in scoring (12.0) and rebounding (10.2). Sophomore guard Carson Dillard is next (11.5 points) then junior Micah Clayton (11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds).

Clayton scored 16 in the first game against KWU but was the only Valor to reach double figures. Jenkins had 15 points and nine rebounds and Kohnnar Patton 12 points off the bench in the second contest.

Evangel averages 70.6 points, allows 63 and has a whopping plus-9.9 rebounding advantage over the opposition. The Valor also average nearly 17 turnovers and shoot just 29 percent from long distance.