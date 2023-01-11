Women’s Basketball hosts Southwestern, travels to McPherson this week, Showman goes for 200

The Coyotes play two Kansas Conference games this week, the first at home against Southwestern and the second on the road at McPherson.

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Southwestern at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m., Mabee Arena

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at McPherson, 5 p.m., Sport Center, McPherson

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 9-7 overall, 7-3 KCAC

Southwestern 3-13, 0-10

McPherson 7-9, 4-6 (at Friends on Wednesday)

THE SERIES

KWU has prevailed in the last nine games against Southwestern. The Coyotes won 69-55 November 29 in Winfield and 89-41 January 24 in Mabee Arena last season. The Moundbuilders’ last victory was in January, 2018. Wesleyan has 22-17 lead in the series since January, 2006.

The Coyotes have three in a row and eight of nine against McPherson. Last season they defeated the Bulldogs 69-57 November 20 in Mabee Arena and 95-84 in double overtime on January 15 in McPherson. KWU is 30-5 against the Bulldogs since February, 2006.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

Coach Ryan Showman will be seeking career victory No. 200 this week. A KWU graduate and former Coyote player, Showman is in his 11th season as head women’s coach. His career record is 199-127 including a 141-80 slate against KCAC opponents.

The Coyotes split two conference road games last week losing to Tabor 60-50 Wednesday in Hillsboro and defeating York 81-85 Saturday in York, Neb. Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) had 13 points and nine rebounds against Tabor; seven Coyotes scored in double figures against York – Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) 17, LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) 15, Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.) and Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) 11 apiece and Cat Bowman 10.

Seven Coyotes are averaging at least 6.4 points led by Ricks and Wallace at 10.8 and Hill 9.7. Wallace is the leading rebounder with 7.4. Stephens has a team-best 29 made-3-pointers and is shooting 37.2 beyond the arc. Ricks has made 22 3-pointers.

SOUTHWESTERN AT A GLANCE

The Moundbuilders have lost their last 12 games after starting the season 3-1. They came close to ending the skid Saturday in a 60-57 overtime loss to Friends 60-57 in Winfield. Southwestern lost to Bethel 81-45 Wednesday in Winfield.

Scoring has been a problem. The Moundbuilders average 53 points and are shooting 28 percent as a team, 27 percent from the 3-point line. Opponents average 71 points and have a plus-6.3 rebounding advantage.

Three Moundbuilders have double figure scoring averages – Macy Pond (12.5), Christy Wiebe (11.1) and Bryanna Williams (10.2). D’Shonda Hunt averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds.

McPHERSON AT A GLANCE

The Bulldogs have lost four in a row and five of six, the victory 71-59 over Southwestern on December 10 in Winfield. McPherson lost to Bethel 89-71 Saturday in McPherson and 80-59 to Bethany last Wednesday in McPherson.

Senior guard Dy’Mond Mcelrath leads the team in scoring (10.9). Five others average at least 6.1 points. Dayjsha Fanning is the top rebounder (7.4).

McPherson averages 20 turnovers and shoots 35.6 percent which including 24 percent from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs average 63 points and allow 70.