Women’s Basketball hosts Saint Mary Wednesday, at Sterling Saturday

The Coyotes are back home Wednesday after a two-game road trip but head out again Saturday for a contest at Sterling.

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Saint Mary at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m., Mabee Arena

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at Sterling, 5 p.m., Gleason Center, Sterling

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 16-8 overall, 14-4 KCAC

Saint Mary 15-9, 11-7

No. 24 Sterling 20-4, 17-1 (at Friends on Wednesday)

THE SERIES

The Coyotes have won the last seven against Saint Mary after losing five in a row. KWU won 78-69 December 10 in Leavenworth and defeated the Spires 76-59 December 8, 2021 in Salina and 87-60 February 3, 2022 in Leavenworth last season. The Coyotes lead the series 24-9 since December, 2005.

KWU has three in a row, six of seven and eight of 10 to Sterling. The Warriors won 76-57 December 13 in the first game this season. They played three times last season, the Coyotes winning the first game 85-82 in overtime in Mabee Arena. Sterling won the next two, 74-58 in Sterling and 91-83 in the semifinals of the Kansas Conference tournament in Sterling. The Warriors lead the series 26-15 since December, 2005.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes have won five in a row and are coming off a a grueling stretch where they played six of seven games away from Mabee Arena. It didn’t seem to faze them, though, as they won five including both last week – 64-52 over Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville, Okla., and 70-68 Saturday at Ottawa.

Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) and Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) each had 13 points and eight rebounds against OKWU. LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.), KWU’s point guard, was the hero Saturday, making two free throws with 5.9 seconds left and finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. She also made two free throws with 29 seconds left. Wallace added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Five Coyotes scored in double figures and KWU shot 52 percent in the victory over Saint Mary in Leavenworth. Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.) led the way with 18 points while Stephens had 15. Ricks scored 12 and Wallace 11 in the loss to Sterling in December. KWU shot 34 percent and was outscored a combined 33-13 in the first and third quarters.

Wallace leads KWU in scoring (11.9) and rebounding (7.8). Ricks averages 10.7 points and Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

SAINT MARY AT A GLANCE

The Spires are on a roll having won two in a row and five of six. They defeated Bethel 76-51 last Wednesday and Friends 62-49 Saturday, both games in Leavenworth. They’re 5-6 on the road and 10-2 at home this season.

They average just under 72 points, allow 64.6 and are rank 25th in the NAIA in free throw percentage at 74 percent. USM is 16th nationally in 3-point attempts per game (25.8) and 30th in 3-point percentage (30.0).

Senior guard Jerrica Johnson averages a team-best 12.6 points followed by sophomore guard Alanis Delgado (10.9). Senior center Alex Specht leads the Spires in rebounding (5.8).

STERLING AT A GLANCE

The Warriors take a 10-game winning streak into their game Wednesday at Friends. They defeated Bethany 72-49 last Wednesday and Bethel 81-70 Saturday, both games in Sterling. They’re 10-1 at home this season.

The Warriors average 77 points, allow 63, and rank sixth in the NAIA in field goal percentage (46.4), 37th in 3-point shooting percentage (33.2), 15th in free throw percentage (75) and 12th in free throws made per game (16). They also outrebounding their opponents by 6.3 per contest – 43rd in the NAIA.

Senior guard Karsen Schultz averages a team-best 17.7 points and senior guard Bailey Albright and senior forward Taya Wilson average 13.5 points each. Wilson also averages 8.5 rebounds and Schultz 7.5.