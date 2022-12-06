Women’s Basketball hosts Ottawa, heads to Saint Mary this week

GAME INFORMATION

Wednesday: Ottawa at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m., Mabee Arena

Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at Saint Mary, 5 p.m., Ryan Sports Center, Leavenworth

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday and 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 4-5, 4-1 KCAC

Ottawa 7-4, 4-2 KCAC

Saint Mary 5-4, 2-3 KCAC (at Friends Wednesday)

THE SERIES

The Coyotes have won two in a row and 10 of the last 11 against Ottawa. They defeated the Braves 73-68 in two overtimes on November 27 in Mabee Arena and won 83-75 January 22 in Ottawa last season. KWU has a 26-12 advantage since February, 2006.

KWU are 6-0 in the last six games against Saint Mary but lost five in a row before that. The Coyotes won 76-59 December 8 in Mabee Arena and 87-60 February 8 in Leavenworth last season.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes are on a roll having won their last four games after an 0-5 start. They downed Oklahoma Wesleyan 64-53 Saturday in Mabee Arena as LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) scored 14 and Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) 13. Wallace also finished with 17 rebounds and blocked two shots. KWU defeated Avila 87-46 last Wednesday as Wallace scored 18 and Ricks 16. The Coyotes forced 31 Avila turnovers that led to 28 points.

Wallace is the leading scorer (11.0) and co-leader with Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) in rebounds (7.0). Ricks is second in scoring (10.8) followed by Angel Lee (SO/Grandview, Mo.) (8.7) and Hill (8.0).

The Coyotes average 71 points, allow 72.3 and are shooting 40.3 percent, 32 percent from the 3-point arc. They have a plus-2.6 rebounding margin.

OTTAWA AT A GLANCE

The Braves have lost two of their last three but have won six of their eight. They lost to Friends 61-49 Saturday in Wichita after defeating Bethel 57-51 Thursday in Ottawa.

Center Nicole Brown, a transfer from Division II Adams State, averages 14.8 points and 11.6 rebounds, both team bests. Cierra Brown averages 12.0 points and Ahoneste Walker 9.9.

Ottawa scores 70.6 points and allows 57.8. The Braves shoot 42.6 percent, 32 percent beyond the arc, and have a plus-4.8 rebounding advantage. Turnovers are an issue – they average 19 per game.

SAINT MARY AT A GLANCE

The Spires upset Bethany 94-92 in double overtime in Lindsborg on Thursday as Paige Pendley scored 23 points. The victory came four days after the Spires lost to McPherson 68-61 in McPherson and they have lost four of their last six. USM was idle Saturday.

Jerrica Johnson is the leading scorer (14.7) with Tanea Sims (10.0) next. Sims also is the top rebounder (6.3).

Saint Mary scores 70.6 points per game and allows 66.7. The Spires shoot 40 percent overall, 30 percent beyond the arc, but 18.4 turnovers per contest are a problem.