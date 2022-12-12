Women’s Basketball hosts No. 19 Sterling in final KCAC game of fall

Kansas Conference co-leaders and the league’s two hottest teams square off when Kansas Wesleyan and No. 19-ranked Sterling in the final KCAC game for both teams before the holiday break. KWU plays Saturday against SAGU-American Indian College and Monday against Park-Gilbert in Phoenix before departing for the holidays.

GAME INFORMATION

Tuesday: Sterling at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m., Mabee Arena

LIVE COVERAGE

The game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 6-5, 6-1 KCAC

Sterling 9-1, 6-1 KCAC

THE SERIES

Sterling has won five of the last six and seven of the last nine. They played three times last season; KWU won 85-82 in overtime December 2 in Mabee Arena and Sterling 74-58 January 27 in Sterling. The Warriors prevailed again 91-83 February 26 in Sterling in a semifinal game of the KCAC postseason tournament. Sterling has a 25-15 advantage since December, 2005.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes have won their last six games, the latest a 78-69 victory over Saint Mary on Saturday in Leavenworth. Five scored in double figures led by Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.)’s 18 points off the bench, Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) had 15 off the bench and Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) 11 points and 10 rebounds also off the bench. Starters Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) and LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) scored 13 and 11 respectively. KWU trailed 34-31 at halftime before outscoring the Spires 19-10 in the third quarter.

Wallace leads the team in scoring (11.3) and rebounding (7.5). Ricks averages 10.7 points and Hill 9.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. Stephens averages 8.5 points, 11.3 over her last three games, and is shooting 39 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (21 of 54) for the season. She’s also a 91 percent free throw shooter.

KWU averages 74 points and allows 60.3 in conference play. The Coyotes are outrebounding KCAC opponents by plus-7.1 per game.

STERLING AT A GLANCE

The Warriors also have won six in a row since losing to Central Methodist 75-64 November 15 in Fayette, Mo. The Warriors have survived scares in two of their last three games, defeating Bethany 71-69 December 3 in Lindsborg and Friends 54-52 Saturday in Sterling.

The Warriors average 73 points and give up 65 per game and are outrebounding KCAC opponents by plus-8.7. They shoot 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from long range.

Four have double figure scoring averages led by Karsen Schultz (16.7), Taya Wilson (12.5), Bailey Albright (12.3) and Korynn Clason (10.9). Wilson’s the leading rebounder (8.2). She had 18 points and seven rebounds in the victory over Friends.