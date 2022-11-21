Women’s Basketball hosts Friends Tuesday

The Coyotes play Friends in a Kansas Conference game Tuesday night inside Mabee Arena. It’s their final game before an eight-day Thanksgiving break.

LIVE COVERAGE

The games will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/ kansaswesleyan. Live Stats will be available at www.kwucoyotes.com. Radio coverage will be on FM-104.9 in the Salina area and around the world at www.ksal.com. Jackson Schneider will have the call with pregame starting at 5:45 p.m.

RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 1-5, 1-1 KCAC

Friends 5-1, 1-0 KCAC

THE SERIES

Friends has won two of the last three games which ended KWU’s six-game winning streak. The Falcons won both regular season contests last season – 73-66 January 10 in Mabee Arena and 59-54 February 19 in Wichita. The Coyotes, though, won 76-66 February 23 in Wichita in the quarterfinals of the KCAC Tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

· The Coyotes routed Bethel 84-63 Saturday in Mabee Arena for their first victory of the season. Caila Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) led the scoring with 18 points. Jill Stephens (SO/Colby, Kan.) had 13, Angel Roman (SO/Jacksonville, Fla.) 12 and LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) and Kourtney Kaufman (SO/Moundridge, Kan.) 11 each as KWU shot 52.5 percent (31 of 59). Stephens and Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.

· The Coyotes are averaging 70 points and allowing 81.7 per game. They’re shooting 38 percent overall, 32.4 percent from deep. They also have a plus-1.5 rebounding edge on the season

· Wallace leads the team in scoring at 10.3 and averages 6.0 rebounds. Ricks averages 9.7 points and Stephens 9.0. Hill leads the team rebounding at 6.8.

FRIENDS AT A GLANCE

The Falcons have won three in a row including a 71-45 victory over Bethel last Wednesday in Wichita. Friends was idle Saturday. The Falcons also have beaten Evangel (87-72), SW Assemblies of God (67-49) and Oklahoma City (80-59). Their loss was to John Brown (75-34).

Friends averages 70.5 points and allows 50. The Falcons are shooting 41.4 percent as a team, 31 percent from long range and outrebound their opponents by nearly four per game.

Rayland Garner is the leading scorer (17.2) followed by McKenzie Shippy (13.2) and Taylor Jackson (11.5). Jackson averages a team-best 8.0 rebounds.