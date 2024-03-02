Women’s Basketball heads to Hillsboro to face top seeded Tabor in KCAC Semifinals

No. 4-seeded Kansas Wesleyan plays top-seeded Tabor in the semifinals of the Kansas Conference Tournament.



SATURDAY’S GAME

Opponent: Tabor Bluejays

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Hillsboro



LIVE COVERAGE

The video stream of the game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan.

Live Stats will be available at https://kwucoyotes.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary

Radio coverage can be heard locally on KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM, and online at Salina Post. The online stream is also available at https://radio.securenetsystems.net/ce/kina2. Tyler Henry will have the call with pregame starting at 6:30



TICKETS

Tickets for the KCAC tournament are on sale now at kcacsports.com –> GET TICKETS HERE

This is a no pass event, per KCAC policy

All tickets must be purchased online, there will be no on-site ticket sales, KWU ticket staff will be available to help with ticket sales at the door, but there will be no cash sales



RECORDS

Kansas Wesleyan 17-12

Tabor 25-4



THE SERIES

Tabor has won the last two games and five of the last six. The Bluejays defeated the Coyotes 77-61 January 6 in Salina in the first game this season and 86-38 February 21 in Hillsboro in the second. KWU’s last victory was February 15, 2023, in Mabee Arena (62-61). Tabor has a 23-18 lead in the series since February 2006.



KANSAS WESLEYAN AT A GLANCE

The Coyotes defeated fifth-seeded Evangel 81-72 in the quarterfinals Wednesday night inside Mabee Arena. It was their seventh victory in their last nine games. Freshman point guard Odessa Ozuna led the way with 16 points off the bench – 12 in the final 5½ minutes of the game that included nine consecutive points in a 1:36 minute span. KWU outscored the Valor 11-4 the final 2:48.

led the way with 16 points off the bench – 12 in the final 5½ minutes of the game that included nine consecutive points in a 1:36 minute span. KWU outscored the Valor 11-4 the final 2:48. Daijane Adams , Jill Stephens and LaMyah Ricks each scored 11 as the Coyotes shot 43.6 percent and were 11 of 23 from 3-point range. They have made 28 3-pointers in their last two games after going 17 of 42 in the regular-season finale against York that included 10 in the fourth quarter.

, and each scored 11 as the Coyotes shot 43.6 percent and were 11 of 23 from 3-point range. They have made 28 3-pointers in their last two games after going 17 of 42 in the regular-season finale against York that included 10 in the fourth quarter. The Coyotes had a tough night shooting the ball in their last game against Tabor going 12 of 54 from the field (22.2 percent) overall, 3 of 19 from 3-point range. Angel Lee scored 11 points and Stephens nine.

scored 11 points and Stephens nine. Ricks leads the team in scoring (11.3) followed by Stephens (11.1). Stephens is the top rebounder (5.1) and is shooting 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line (72 of 185). Lee averages 9.7 points but has been on a tear of late – 14.5 over her last six games.

The Coyotes average 68.6 points and allow 68.9. They’re shooting 38 percent overall, 32 percent from the 3-point line. They’re outrebounding their opponents by 1.3 per game and average 16.7 turnovers.

Ricks was named All-KCAC Second Team earlier this week. Stephens was Honorable Mention and Ozuna was on the All-Freshman Team.



TABOR AT A GLANCE